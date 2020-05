Trump Administration Expected to Limit Work Program for Foreign Graduates

White House to curb popular OPT program, saying jobs should go to Americans during downturn; business groups warn move would harm growth, blunt U.S. recovery





For much of President Trump’s term, the Department of Homeland Security has been working to eliminate or restrict the Optional Practical Training program.





WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is expected to set limits on a popular program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduation while remaining on their student visas, according to administration officials familiar with the matter.



The coming temporary restrictions, the officials say, are designed to help American graduates looking for entry-level work during the pandemic-fueled economic downturn. They are expected to come in a package of new immigration restrictions President Trump has said he would issue in an executive order, likely in the next few weeks, though they are still subject to White House review.

