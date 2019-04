Trump ka maa di.. What can he do anyway. If all the people who import Iranian Oil are sanctioned from him that won't make a difference, as many more people are buying Iranian Oil, and many more people are siding with Iran. There will be a day when Trump Administration will be penniless from when no-one buys Saudi and Emirati Oil. It Is inevitable that Trump Administration shall crumble, he has done as much as he wants, but he does not realise how many countries have started to stand up against him.

Click to expand...