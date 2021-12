True story of Kashmir Genocide

Many historians agree that Kashmir's Lal Chowk (Red Square) was named after the renowned Red Square of Moscow by a Sikh leftist intellectual BPL Bedi, the author of Naya Kashmir. Bedi, father of famous Indian film actor Kabir Bedi, was Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's close confidant. And Naya Kashmir was an important constitutional framework for Jammu and Kashmir under autocratic Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh's rule.



Those days, historians say, Punjabi and Muslim leftists had a reasonable influence on Kashmir's polity. According to one historian, the actual spot which came to be known as Lal Chowk was in front of Palladium cinema. It used to have a circular podium which also had a flag post, and the original podium stands erased.

Unfortunately there are many irrational people like Vivek Agnihotri and seems his new comrade Ms. Pallavi Joshi. Some years ago Vivek made a film and wrote a book both against the leftists. Ironically they won't perhaps know that the famous Lal Chowk landmark in Srinagar ( capital of Kashmir ) was named so by leftists in their agitation against the then king of Kashmir. The naming was inspired by the Russian revolution of 1917 :I agree that the expulsion of the Kashmiri Pandits was a tragedy but if Vivek and Pallavi want the wider Kashmir issue to be resolved they have to abandon their irrationality and mindless ultra-nationalism. As an academic exercise they can look at Musharraf's Four Point Formula which looked at resolving the Kashmir issue to an extent. Secondly, I will ask them to look at other proposals such as this below one of mine :Unless ultra-nationalism is abandoned and rationality is adopted, India and Pakistan will keep fighting over Kashmir for the next 100 years unless a global change of a political nature does not automatically solve it.