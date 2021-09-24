What's new

True story of Kashmir Genocide

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,748
15
20,839
Country
India
Location
India
Sharma Ji said:
Click to expand...
Unfortunately there are many irrational people like Vivek Agnihotri and seems his new comrade Ms. Pallavi Joshi. Some years ago Vivek made a film and wrote a book both against the leftists. Ironically they won't perhaps know that the famous Lal Chowk landmark in Srinagar ( capital of Kashmir ) was named so by leftists in their agitation against the then king of Kashmir. The naming was inspired by the Russian revolution of 1917 :
Many historians agree that Kashmir's Lal Chowk (Red Square) was named after the renowned Red Square of Moscow by a Sikh leftist intellectual BPL Bedi, the author of Naya Kashmir. Bedi, father of famous Indian film actor Kabir Bedi, was Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's close confidant. And Naya Kashmir was an important constitutional framework for Jammu and Kashmir under autocratic Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh's rule.

Those days, historians say, Punjabi and Muslim leftists had a reasonable influence on Kashmir's polity. According to one historian, the actual spot which came to be known as Lal Chowk was in front of Palladium cinema. It used to have a circular podium which also had a flag post, and the original podium stands erased.
Click to expand...

I agree that the expulsion of the Kashmiri Pandits was a tragedy but if Vivek and Pallavi want the wider Kashmir issue to be resolved they have to abandon their irrationality and mindless ultra-nationalism. As an academic exercise they can look at Musharraf's Four Point Formula which looked at resolving the Kashmir issue to an extent. Secondly, I will ask them to look at other proposals such as this below one of mine :

A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan

A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan Written by: Jamahir Category cloud: Opinion, analysis India and Pakistan need to settle the long, sad but frankly immature dispute over Kashmir once and for all. Peacefully and politically. Both have similar social...
defence.pk

Unless ultra-nationalism is abandoned and rationality is adopted, India and Pakistan will keep fighting over Kashmir for the next 100 years unless a global change of a political nature does not automatically solve it.
 
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,388
15
9,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maybe try to make a movie on mass graves in Kashmir?
Something on rape being used as a coercive tool in Kashmir?
Or a movie on 70,000 civilians killed by Indian army in Kashmir!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
The Lying Indian Media Caught Red Handed!
Replies
4
Views
553
RiazHaq
R
ASKardar
Featured Pakistanis’ all-out support for Kashmir cause will continue unabated - Raheel Sharif
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Rollno21
Rollno21
beijingwalker
Forgotten Women of Kashmir: Thirty Years On…! Appeal to Pakistan and its people
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N.Siddiqui
The killing fields of Jammu: How Muslims become a minority in the region
Replies
0
Views
401
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
Chakar The Great
Saudi Arabia's Shocking Snub From Pakistan Is a Bonanza for China and Turkey
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
7K
xyx007
xyx007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom