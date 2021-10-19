This thread is dedicated to the true freedom fighters of India not the fake ones supported by the British.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++"He is a mad man", said" - Gandhi."His act was a senseless deed" - Nehru."We condemn his act of terror and apologise and hope we are not punished for it" - resolution passed by Congress.The person Gandhi, Nehru and Congress are talking about is Shaheed Udham Singh. The so-called senseless deed he committed was to kill Michael O’Dwyer.O’Dwyer was the barbarian who massacred 1,526 innocent, unarmed, peaceful Indians, including children and women, gathered in Jalianwala Bagh in 1919Udham Singh was a 19 years old volunteer, who was serving water to the 20,000 people gathered in the garden on the festival of Baisakhi.They were brutally massacred by Gen O’Dwyer. Udham Singh was live witness to the carnage.He wanted to avenge the brutality and get some sense of justice for the martyrs.The British Govt didn’t take any action, as expected.Congress couldn't get British to act against O’Dwyer.So O’Dwyer happily retired in England and was leading a peaceful and wealthy life.Meanwhile, Udham Singh joined Gadhar Party and fought for India's freedom. He was jailed for 5 years. There he was inspired by the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh who wanted to take action against O’Dwyer.After his release, Udham escaped from India through Kashmir. He went to Germany and then to London.He joined as an engineer and pursued O’Dwyer for 6 years. He procured a gun, learnt shooting and then found that on March 13, 1940 O’Dwyer was speaking at Caxton Hall, London.Udham hid the gun in a book by carving a place for the gun, sat in front row and shot two bullets into O’Dwyer's heart and lung. O’Dwyer died instantly.Udham didn’t escape. He bravely courted arrest. He told the judge: "I did it because I had a grudge against him. He deserved it. He was the real culprit. He wanted to crush the spirit of my people, so I have crushed him. For full 21 years, I have been trying to seek vengeance. I am happy that I have done the job. I am not scared of death. I am dying for my country. I have seen my people starving in India under the British rule. I have protested against this, it was my duty. What greater honour could be bestowed on me than death for the sake of my motherland?”Udham was sentenced to death by the court. He fasted for 42 days in the jail. He was brutally tortured and then hanged on July 31, 1940.Meanwhile, in India, Congress condemned Udham's act. Gandhi and Nehru abused him for making British angry. They forced Congress to pass a resolution against the killing of O’Dwyer.Gandhi, Nehru and Congress were very busy those days helping British recruit Indian soldiers for World War II and they didn’t want Punjab to get upset wirh British.This is our so-called great freedom fighting party which condemned killing of monster O’Dwyer, who massacred 1,526 people in Punjab!Udham Singh was buried in London and, like other freedom fighters, he is forgotten in India. No textbooks talk about him. Few people know about him.I am happy that a movie on this patriot has been made. His story is really great and inspiring one.Mayawati named a District in Uttarakhand after Udham in 1995. And in 1974, Udham Singh's remains were exhumed and brought to Bharat where he was cremated. Udham's ashes are in an urn in Jalianwala Bagh.Let this message be passed on to future generations.Jai Hind