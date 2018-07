Trudeau focuses on steel, aluminum on Canada Day as retaliatory tariffs hit U.S.

Trump says he'll delay signing NAFTA until after the midterm elections



Tariffs 101: How Canada's counter-tariffs on U.S. goods work, and what they'll do





What consumer goods and food items could cost 10% more as of July 1





Trudeau calls Trump 2 days before Canadian tariffs take effect to say Canada 'had no choice' but to act



Trump writes to GG



Analysis Donald Trump crashes the Canada Day party: Aaron Wherry





Heinz scrambles for Canadian love after its ketchup takes another hit in tariff war



Threat of auto tariffs