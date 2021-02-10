Trudeau dials India for vaccine; will do best to help, says Modi

Justin Trudeau dials India for Covid 19 vaccine; will do best to help, says Narendra Modi | India News - Times of India
India News: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who has been critical of the Indian government on the farmers’ protests, called Prime Minister Modi to request for Covid v
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
, who has been critical of the Indian government on the farmers’ protests, called Prime Minister Modi to request for Covid vaccines.
In a late evening tweet, Modi said, “Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery.”
