Trudeau: Canada to continue trade talks with China

He said the US put forward a proposal during the negotiations that would have restricted Canada's ability to negotiate trade agreements with China, but that section was watered down in the final agreement.

"We got them to a place where we agree to mutually discuss trade negotiations we might make with China, which is positive for us."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland that Beijing hopes Ottawa will "advance the establishment of a China-Canada free-trade zone

diversifying our trade is extremely important and we're happy to continue to engage with the Chinese, there's no question about that