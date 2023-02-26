Truck convoy from Pakistan carrying aid for quake victims arrives in Turkiye

Convoy from Pakistan carrying aid arrives in quake-hit Turkiye | The Express Tribune 21-truck convoy carrying 275 tonnes of relief goods from Pakistan arrived in Malatya province, says Pakistani embassy

ANKARA:A truck convoy from Pakistan carrying aid for quake victims arrived in Turkiye on Saturday, the Pakistani embassy said.The convoy was received by Mataya’s deputy mayor Hakan Ezgi and Pakistan's Deputy Ambassador Abbas Sarwar Qureshi and other officials.“Pakistan and Turkiye have a glorious history of supporting each other under all circumstances. As per the wishes of the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan, relief assistance shall keep coming from Pakistan to brotherly Turkiye till complete recovery and rehabilitation,” said Qureshi.According to the latest official figures, over 44,218 people were killed in the powerful earthquakes in southern Turkiye.