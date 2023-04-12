Truck carrying toxic soil from East Palestine train derailment crashes on highway and overturns (but officials again say there's nothing to worry about)
- Truck carrying soil polluted by the East Palestine train derailment overturned Monday in Columbiana County, spilling out 20,000 pounds of toxic soil
- The truck was carrying the soil out of the East Palestine area where the train derailment occurred on February 3
- Local authorities and the EPA were called in and later said the 'spill was contained and is not a threat to nearby waterways'
PUBLISHED: 14:33 EDT, 11 April 2023 | UPDATED: 14:45 EDT, 11 April 2023
A truck carrying soil polluted by the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment overturned Monday afternoon in Columbiana County, spilling out 20,000 pounds of toxic soil.
According to local authorities and the Ohio EPA, the truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the derailment site at the time.
Despite dumping out thousands of pounds of contaminated soil along the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, 'the spill was contained and is not a threat to nearby waterways.'
The crash comes just two months after a Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks on February 3 in East Palestine while carrying numerous hazardous substances.
Residents in the area have been jostled back and forth by local officials, having been forced to evacuate initially and then later told there was no cause for concern.
