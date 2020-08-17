/ Register

TRT World presents a new documentary “A Place Called Pakistan”

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by iampakistan, Aug 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM.

    TRT World presents a new documentary, “A Place Called Pakistan”, to showcase the unknown beauties of the country and extraordinary properties of its nation. This 6-episode documentary series is anchored by a famous travel vlogger – Eva Zu Beck.

    Vlogger Eva Zu Beck goes to the farthest corners of Pakistan; She reaches four international borders with India, Iran, Afghanistan and China. From Lahore, the magnificent capital of the Mughal Empire, to the Khyber Pass on the border with Afghanistan, to the magnificent Karakorum Highway, the places that have not been traveled before are unveiled in ” A Place Called Pakistan “.

    Follow Eva Zu Beck as she embarks on an ambitious journey across Pakistan. Her adventure starts in Karachi , where she meets fashion designers, female boxers and young rappers transforming their city. The first episode highlights the unique beauty of Pakistan and the hospitality of its extraordinary people.

     
    Why its a big thing? TRT is not like BBC.
     
    No one is watching Trt World except Pakistanis and Muslim Indians, why do you find it so surprising. Supply - Demand example.
     
    They interviewed Lil AK 100, one of the greatest Pakistanis ever.
     
    I would like to see your fvcking stats about share of viewers worldwide and where did you get them.

    Why some people get triggered when state TV make documantary about a brother nation. These documantaries gets Turkish dubbing later and airing at TRT Documantary in Turkish language. It's a nice way to show Pakistani lifestyle, imo.
     
