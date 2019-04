I would hope that reports like this would wake up the Iranian fanboys amongst us who think so well of them. If they could help Assad do that to (sunni) women in Syria, I'm sure they'd have no problem helping out India against Pakistan if it suited them. You may not like my words but deep down you know it's true.



There has been some hope recently where some people have woken to Iran's true nature but that was only because Iran went out of it's way to make anti-Pakistan statements in public.

