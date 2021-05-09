beijingwalker
TRT: Are China's Newest Radar Systems a Game Changer?
China has unveiled new advanced radars that can detect stealth aircraft, along with drones as well as low-flying cruise missiles. The country continues to aggressively boost its fighting capabilities while flexing its military might in hot spots across the western Pacific. Could these latest developments be a military game changer?
