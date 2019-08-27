What's new

Featured Troubles for India in Ladakh will Increase Not Diminish - Pravin Sawhney

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,546
42
18,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Saving you 27 minutes of life;
  • After losing territory India is laying down an optional fibre network that will take another 3 years to complete. This is how much India is ready for a "two-front-war".
  • The two-front-war doctrine assumes India can move its army from one front to another and this hope is based on the illogical belief that front with China and Pakistan are similar.
  • India's best strength lives in its soldiers (lol), while China is relying on systems warfare today.
  • By 2025, China will be ready to impose revolutionary warfare called "Time-critical mission sets" whereas India would have laid its "optional fibre network" and imagine it is now safe from electromagnetic warfare.
:pop:

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE A Pincer in Ladakh, More Trouble For India Indian Defence Forum 65
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China-India border dispute: PLA bombers pictured close to troubled region China & Far East 1
B A New Trouble For BSF On India-Bangladesh Frontier: Demographic Change In Bengal’s Border Districts Has Led To Spurt In Trans-Border Crimes Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Copying US’ China bashing tactic, India invites trouble Central & South Asia 12
Chakar The Great India in deep trouble after one year of illegal annexation of Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 2
kankan326 India was always aggressive to China when China was in trouble. Central & South Asia 35
S Trouble at the India Bangladesh border Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
dBSPL India's 'unilateral steps' add to Kashmir's troubles – Erdogan Central & South Asia 60
S Imran Khan likely to stir trouble for India over his visit for SCO summit Strategic & Foreign Affairs 7
The Eagle Government Of India’s Detention Of Political Leadership In J&K Troubling Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top