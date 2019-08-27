Saving you 27 minutes of life;
- After losing territory India is laying down an optional fibre network that will take another 3 years to complete. This is how much India is ready for a "two-front-war".
- The two-front-war doctrine assumes India can move its army from one front to another and this hope is based on the illogical belief that front with China and Pakistan are similar.
- India's best strength lives in its soldiers (lol), while China is relying on systems warfare today.
- By 2025, China will be ready to impose revolutionary warfare called "Time-critical mission sets" whereas India would have laid its "optional fibre network" and imagine it is now safe from electromagnetic warfare.
