Troubled Waters Of Indo-Pacific: Why America’s Most-Advanced Fighter Jets Are Crashing Near China?​

Come on man, as a combat aircraft gets more function and more role, more avionics install. The usual BS of new tech plane will reduced MTO, increase maintenance interval and reduced maintenance fee are nothing but gimmick.



The only combat plane that fulfil that criteria is to make the combat plane as simple as possible. Less system, less avionics, less function. The more simple it is, the lesser chance it will failed. But does that fits modern doctrine? No..



A 5th gen fighter is gonna cost more to maintain. Higher chance of failure if you push it too hard.