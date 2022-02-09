Trouble? PTM coming to Karachi

What's new

PTM coming to Karachi

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
As Long as thiers no voilance or hate speech against other ethnic groups (ahm ahm..), everything is good I suppose

We are a democracy
 
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

PTM is done and dusted. I kept telling people that they rode the hype train because the "Woke" used twitter to make them look like something. However after the fall of Kabul, they have no takers 8-)
 
PakSarZameen47

Vapnope said:
PTM is done and dusted. I kept telling people that they rode the hype train because the "Woke" used twitter to make them look like something. However after the fall of Kabul, they have no takers 8-)
💯 they're completely irrelevant, should make them more irrelevant by not giving them.any publicity. It was always just a social media movement to be honest
 
ACE OF HEARTS

An imam , about a month ago, from the Lines Area, behind pechs area , in karachi, told me that PTM are Hardcore religious extremists and their influence in increasing day by day.

He told me that , even as an imam of the mosque in the area, he found it extremely hard , to convince them and soften their views, regarding certain religious practices.

This area used to belong to MQM - P once, but now PTM is establishing itself, with force, in the area.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ACE OF HEARTS said:
An imam , about a month ago, from the Lines Area, behind pechs area , in karachi, told me that PTM are Hardcore religious extremists and their influence in increasing day by day.

He told me that , even as an imam of the mosque in the area, he found it extremely hard , to convince them and soften their views, regarding certain religious practices.

This area used to belong to MQM - P once, but now PTM is establishing itself, with force, in the area.
Low IQ
 
SurvivoR

SurvivoR

PTM would never even be what it is today if the killer of Naqeebullah Mehsud (and countless innocents) SSP Rao Anwar was brought to justice as promised. Even Naqeeb's father died in the hopes of justice which never was served. For whatever reasons he has been given protection is anyone's guess.

But coming back to PTM has anybody even listened to their demands? How many of their demands were illegal according to the authorities? I never heard anything against what they are demanding. Just vaguery. And when legal demands are not heard or catered to that is when the enemy strikes taking advantage of the frustrations and hopelessness in the state's justice system.

If these are our own then kindly deal them as you would your own people, the way I see it people will get a wake up call one day when or if, God forbid, things start to move towards violence for this non violent movement. This sit in will determine what kind of support they have in the city. Hope sanity and peace prevails in the city and in the country.

Let justice prevail as that is the only guarantee for lasting peace.
 

