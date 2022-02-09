Trouble? PTM coming to Karachi

PTM would never even be what it is today if the killer of Naqeebullah Mehsud (and countless innocents) SSP Rao Anwar was brought to justice as promised. Even Naqeeb's father died in the hopes of justice which never was served. For whatever reasons he has been given protection is anyone's guess.



But coming back to PTM has anybody even listened to their demands? How many of their demands were illegal according to the authorities? I never heard anything against what they are demanding. Just vaguery. And when legal demands are not heard or catered to that is when the enemy strikes taking advantage of the frustrations and hopelessness in the state's justice system.



If these are our own then kindly deal them as you would your own people, the way I see it people will get a wake up call one day when or if, God forbid, things start to move towards violence for this non violent movement. This sit in will determine what kind of support they have in the city. Hope sanity and peace prevails in the city and in the country.



Let justice prevail as that is the only guarantee for lasting peace.