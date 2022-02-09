Trouble? PTM coming to Karachi

PaklovesTurkiye
Wherever PTM goes - Trouble Follows.
They are looking for media coverage - I hope media boycotts them.
they're completely irrelevant, should make them more irrelevant by not giving them.any publicity. It was always just a social media movement to be honestPTM is done and dusted. I kept telling people that they rode the hype train because the "Woke" used twitter to make them look like something. However after the fall of Kabul, they have no takers
Feb is best season of hunting boars ?
An imam , about a month ago, from the Lines Area, behind pechs area , in karachi, told me that PTM are Hardcore religious extremists and their influence in increasing day by day.
He told me that , even as an imam of the mosque in the area, he found it extremely hard , to convince them and soften their views, regarding certain religious practices.
This area used to belong to MQM - P once, but now PTM is establishing itself, with force, in the area.
Why is this terrorist allowed to roam freely?
PTM are finished, there's nothing else to do, let a dying movement dieYou might wanna ask estab
PTM has far violent narrative than MQM but ……Apne bache hai, de do Pashtunistan inko...