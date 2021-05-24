Tropical Cyclone for YAAS-21

RescueRanger
Event summary
Tropical Cyclone YAAS-21 can have a high humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population and vulnerability.
|GDACS ID
|TC 1000784
|Name
|YAAS-21
|Glide number:
|TC-2021-000056-IND
|From - To
|24 May - 24 May
|Exposed countries
|India
|Exposed population
|1.8 million in Category 1 or higher
|Maximum wind speed
|130 km/h Category 1
|Maximum storm surge
|2.9 m (26 May 08:00 UTC)
|Vulnerability
|High (India)
For more info on GDACS alert score click here.
|Wind
|Storm surge
|Rainfall
|GDACS score
|GDACS
|130 km/h
|2.9 m
|n.a.
|2.5