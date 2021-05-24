What's new

Tropical Cyclone for YAAS-21

adam_ts_1000784_2_20210524093009.jpg



Event summary
Tropical Cyclone YAAS-21 can have a high humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population and vulnerability.
GDACS IDTC 1000784
NameYAAS-21
Glide number:TC-2021-000056-IND
From - To24 May - 24 May
Exposed countriesIndia
Exposed population1.8 million in Category 1 or higher
Maximum wind speed130 km/h Category 1
Maximum storm surge2.9 m (26 May 08:00 UTC)
VulnerabilityHigh (India)
GDACS Score

For more info on GDACS alert score click here.
WindStorm surgeRainfallGDACS score
GDACS130 km/h2.9 mn.a.2.5
Maximum expected impact (wind, storm surge and rainfall) using different data sources.

 
130 km is barely category 1 hurricane by US definition. I guess the impact depends on population density and flooding.
 
