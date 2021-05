Tropical Cyclone for YAAS-21

Event summary

GDACS ID TC 1000784 Name YAAS-21 Glide number: TC-2021-000056-IND From - To 24 May - 24 May Exposed countries India Exposed population 1.8 million in Category 1 or higher Maximum wind speed 130 km/h Category 1 Maximum storm surge 2.9 m (26 May 08:00 UTC) Vulnerability High (India)

GDACS Score

Wind Storm surge Rainfall GDACS score GDACS 130 km/h 2.9 m n.a. 2.5

For more info on GDACS alert score click here Maximum expected impact (wind, storm surge and rainfall) using different data sources