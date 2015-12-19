The system being trialled on a Bradley IFV.
Trophy Active Protection System picked for Challenger 3
June 30, 2021
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd has announced that its ‘Trophy Active Protection System’ has been selected for the next phase of detailed assessment and integration by the Ministry of Defence for the British Army’s Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank.
The firm say that the selection is a result of a study conducted by the MoD as part of the upgrade programme led by prime contractor Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), which will entail detailed integration and system trials of this lighter Trophy variant (Trophy MV), to fit the particular requirements of this vehicle.
Click to enlarge
“Developed by Rafael in response to successful anti-armor attacks, Trophy APS provides mature, combat-proven protection against rocket and missile threats and simultaneously locates the origin of the hostile fire for immediate response. Trophy is the only fully integrated, combat-proven APS in the world and has been installed on Israel Defense Forces’ Merkava tanks since 2010, and has also been installed on the Namer APCs. Trophy has also been supplied to four U.S. Army Abrams MBT brigades, and will soon be supplied to Germany for its Leopard MBTs.
Trophy has made numerous combat interceptions with no injuries to crews or dismounted troops or damage to platforms since its first operational interception in 2011. Trophy has accrued over 1,000,000 operating hours, including 5,400 successful field tests, and is now under contract for serial production of over 1,800 systems.”
You can see the system in action below.
David Farmer, Team Leader for the Challenger 3 delivery team at Defence, Equipment & Support, the procurement arm of the U.K. MOD, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Rafael to our cohort of industry delivery partners who are working together to bring Challenger 3 to life. This is a significant program for Defence, and the British Army and represents a huge shift in the modernization of our land forces. The pioneering new technology that we are planning to use will allow us to deliver an immense warfighting capability.”
Brig. Gen (Ret.) Michael Lurie, head of Rafael’s land maneuverability systems directorate:
“Trophy APS has saved the lives of numerous soldiers and has been instrumental in protecting assets on the battlefield and enabling tank crews to maneuver safely under anti-tank fire and perform their missions safely and fully. This system has changed the rules of the game in the armored warfare arena, and the U.K.’s decision to choose Trophy for the protection of its crews, ushers in a new era for its armored forces as well. We are thankful to our UK partners for joining other nations and tier-1 armored corps who have put their trust in Rafael’s Trophy APS.”
Colonel Will Waugh, Programme Director – Armour Main Battle Tank Programme, said,
“This is an exciting moment for the Army as we make the first steps towards an Active Protection System capability for the CR3 Main Battle Tank. This technology, already battle proven with our international allies and partners, will deliver a step change in protection against guided and unguided anti-tank weapons – a threat that continues to proliferate around the world and grow in lethality. This marks another step forward in delivering a modernised Main Battle Tank able to defeat any threat it might meet in the future.”
The system recognises incoming enemy missiles and then intercepts and destroys them before they hit the tank.
