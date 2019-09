General Bipin Rawat said that the next agenda of India is to retrieve Azad Kashmir from the clutches of Pakistan and the decision in this regard has to be taken by the government.

That is the reason why India Today deleted its earlier article within minutes after realizing the truth was posted as mentioned.



Bipin is doing the same thing that he was busy with before Pulwama Attack and seems like Pakistan's observations in view of Intel findings are true that India in-fact planning to attack while waiting to create a reason to do so. However, our reply on 27th Feb was limited to what we did as per situation hence, any further misadventure will cost India more than they can expect - - and Pakistan has conveyed relevant parties accordingly. Though, India is hell bent for suicide being pumped by a third source that can't take on us directly and wants India to be sacrificed. Bipin should not make any mistake.