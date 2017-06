Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves following his army of vicious Twitter trolls, who are known for giving grief to anyone choosing to criticise the policies of the BJP government.

Other such trolls have been involved in hurling abuses at journalists including women in the past.



On Friday, another troll, Vipul Marwah, who is followed by Modi, targetted NDTV journalist, Nidhi Razdan, and asked why her channel had not covered the story of two journalists being jailed in Karnataka, a state governed by Congress party.

who is followed by Modi

, targetted NDTV journalist, Nidhi Razdan, and asked why her channel had not covered the story of two journalists being jailed in Karnataka, a state governed by Congress party.



He wrote, “Babes, how about covering Karnataka where 2 journalists have been jailed by Congress government for practising journalism.”



To which Razdan replied, “We are covering it and I am not your “babe” you sexist jerk.”

Marwah’s Twitter bio says, “PM @NarendraModi follows Me

Here is how Twitter users slammed Marwah, whose fans include no less a person than India’s prime minister.

This prompted other social media users to also condemn Marwah for his ‘sexism.’. Desire 2 go2 Gurdwaras&Mandirs in Pak. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Want a swach Bharat.”Razdan had asked BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra to leave her show few weeks ago after he accused NDTV of running an agenda. Three days later, the owners of the channel were raided by the CBI.