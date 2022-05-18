What's new

Triton EV signs MoU with Gujarat govt to manufacture EV trucks

New Delhi, April 6 (KNN) In a major leap in the state’s EV manufacturing sector, US-based Triton EV has inked a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat to set up EV Truck manufacturing plant with a minimum investment of Rs 10,800 crore over five years.
Boost to this sector will bring more business for component manufacturers who are mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate more employment.
Decks are cleared for setting up Asia’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub to come up in Kutch district of Gujarat.

An investment of Rs 1,200 crore will be made in the financial year 2022-23. The plant will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to about 10,000 people.
The plant will be spread across 645 acres with a production capacity of 50,000 trucks. It will also set up in-house facilities like chassis and cabin, robotic paint shop, chassis sub assembly and quality assurance and material testing lab.
Triton EV specializes in manufacturing lithium battery cells and electric vehicle controllers in addition to long-range EVs.The company manufactures electric semi-trucks, SUVs, electric sedans, defence electric vehicles and electric rickshaws in the US.
The state government will assist in the necessary permits, approvals and registration procedures for the establishment of this plant in accordance with the existing policy-rules.
The MoU was signed between Himanshu Patel, founder and managing director, Triton EV, and, additional chief secretary, Rajiv Gupta (IAS), in the presence of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. (KNN Bureau)

knnindia.co.in

