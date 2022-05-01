Tripuras celebrating Baisu festival in Khagrachari

bdnews24 Online Newspaper Bdnews24 is a reliable and most trusted first online Bangla and English 24/7 live bd news portal in Bangladesh. Read all the latest Bangladeshi breaking news.

Tripuras celebrating Baisu festival

Samir Mallick, Khagrachhari correspondent, bdnews24.comPublished: 10 Apr 2022 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 09:45 PM BdSTThe main festival of the Tripura people 'Baisu' has started in the hill district Khagrachari. There are various arrangements in this festival to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.On the occasion of Tripura's main festival 'Baisu', men and women of this community joined the colorful procession from Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Parishad premises on Sunday.বৈসু উপলক্ষে শোভাযাত্রা উদ্বোধন করেন উপজাতীয় শরণার্থী বিষয়ক টাক্সফোর্স চেয়ারম্যান ও স্থানীয় সংসদ সদস্য কুজেন্দ্র লাল ত্রিপুরা।খাগড়াছড়ির বিভিন্ন এলাকা থেকে ত্রিপুরা সম্প্রদায়ের তরুণ-তরুণীরা ঐতিহ্যবাহী পোশাকে অংশ নেয় বৈসুর শোভাযাত্রায়।বৈসুর বর্ণিল শোভাযাত্রায় নিজের সাংস্কৃতিক ঐতিহ্য তুলে ধরেন ত্রিপুরা জনগোষ্ঠীর তরুণ-তরুণীরা।ত্রিপুরাদের বৈসুর শোভাযাত্রাটি খাগড়াছড়ি জেলা শহরের প্রধান প্রধান সড়ক ঘুরে টাউন হলে এসে শেষ হয়।শোভাযাত্রার আগে খাগড়াছড়ি উপজেলা পরিষদ মাঠে ত্রিপুরা সম্প্রদায়ে ঐতিহ্যবাহী গড়িয়া নৃত্য পরিবেশন করেন তরুণ-তরুণীরা।