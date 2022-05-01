What's new

Tripuras celebrating Baisu festival in Khagrachari

Tripuras celebrating Baisu festival
Samir Mallick, Khagrachhari correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2022 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 09:45 PM BdST

The main festival of the Tripura people 'Baisu' has started in the hill district Khagrachari. There are various arrangements in this festival to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.

1651448108763.png

On the occasion of Tripura's main festival 'Baisu', men and women of this community joined the colorful procession from Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Parishad premises on Sunday.

1651448127772.png

বৈসু উপলক্ষে শোভাযাত্রা উদ্বোধন করেন উপজাতীয় শরণার্থী বিষয়ক টাক্সফোর্স চেয়ারম্যান ও স্থানীয় সংসদ সদস্য কুজেন্দ্র লাল ত্রিপুরা।

1651448147246.png

খাগড়াছড়ির বিভিন্ন এলাকা থেকে ত্রিপুরা সম্প্রদায়ের তরুণ-তরুণীরা ঐতিহ্যবাহী পোশাকে অংশ নেয় বৈসুর শোভাযাত্রায়।

1651448164367.png

বৈসুর বর্ণিল শোভাযাত্রায় নিজের সাংস্কৃতিক ঐতিহ্য তুলে ধরেন ত্রিপুরা জনগোষ্ঠীর তরুণ-তরুণীরা।

1651448183350.png

ত্রিপুরাদের বৈসুর শোভাযাত্রাটি খাগড়াছড়ি জেলা শহরের প্রধান প্রধান সড়ক ঘুরে টাউন হলে এসে শেষ হয়।

1651448199724.png

শোভাযাত্রার আগে খাগড়াছড়ি উপজেলা পরিষদ মাঠে ত্রিপুরা সম্প্রদায়ে ঐতিহ্যবাহী গড়িয়া নৃত্য পরিবেশন করেন তরুণ-তরুণীরা।
 
