Tripura indigenous body claims armed Bangladeshi activists in state

Hindustan Times28 July, 2021, 08:05 pmLast modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:05 pmAgartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb speaks with the media, as Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman looks on, in Agartala on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI3_21_2018_000122B) (PTI)Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb speaks with the media, as Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman looks on, in Agartala on Wednesday. PTI PhotoAn apex body of Tripura indigenous socio-cultural organizations -- Council of Tiprasa Hoda -- has alleged that members of a Bangladesh-based political party are camping in the state with arms, and could pose a threat to national security.Addressing media on Tuesday, the Council said they have seen armed gangs guarding a few camps at Narikelkunja in Dhalai district, one of the famous tourist spots in the state, and they suspect them to be United People's Democratic Front ( UPDF) activists.UPDF, a regional political party based in Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, was founded in 1998. The agenda of its formation is to get full autonomy in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.The council's allegation comes days after they wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in identifying Chakma migrants settled in Dhalai district of the state and deport them.In the letter, they also claimed that Chakma people are settled at some places, including NarikelKunja, Naikacherra, Twichakma and Thakurcherra in Dhalai district, after coming from Bangladesh and later expanded their base in other villages adjacent to the Indo-Bangla international border."We have written to Union home minister about illegal immigration of Chakma people as we collected reports showing them come to India illegally from Bangladesh. They also get Indian documents made illegally," said convener of Tiprasa Hoda Dhirendra Tripura to media.Chakma National Council of India ( CNCI) called the allegations baseless and claimed that Chakmas are indigenous to Tripura as per the state's Royal chronicles Rajmala." We believe that these allegations are being made to disturb the communal harmony," said CNCI vice president Aniruddha Chakma.Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar said the matter raised by Tiprasa Hoda is of concern and he forwarded the letter to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the CPM is against any kind of disturbance of communal harmony." We want communal harmony among all the communities. We will oppose any conspiracy to disturb the peace between the communities, " Sarkar told reporters.The chief minister's office is yet to respond to the Tiprasa Hoda's allegations.