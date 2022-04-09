Tripura: Efforts afoot to catch rainwater flowing into Bangladesh​

Black_cats
Tripura: Efforts afoot to catch rainwater flowing into BangladeshThe state receives heavy rainfall in the monsoon and the water ultimately flows down to Bangladesh through streams and rivers.
by Mrinal Banik
April 9, 2022
Agartala: The Forest Department of Tripura has intensified plantations in river catchment areas to catch the rainwater that ultimately flows down to Bangladesh through rivers, streams and other means, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Tripura Dr DK Sharma said.
According to Sharma, the state receives heavy rainfall in the monsoon and the water ultimately flows down to Bangladesh through streams and rivers.
“This water cannot be allowed to get wasted, run into the streams and flow to the rivers and go to Bangladesh. And finally it goes to the sea. So the idea is to capture the rain where it is. It would be only possible when you have good forests in the catchments. That would also stop soil erosion. And slowly, the captured water through seepage will reach ground water,” he said.
The groundwater is used for various purposes as it helps the agriculture, forest resources. At the same time, soil also gets tightened, he added.
“In order to ensure that the rain water can be naturally harvested, we have carried out plantation programmes and since all these areas fall in tribal-dominated areas, we are also taking efforts to make sure that people of that region get some benefits,” the top official said.
According to him, the major component is to take care of them through common community facilities centers, through JFMC (Joint Forest Management Committees), by giving emphasis on the SHGs, so all these funds are being made available to all these communities so that they can generate self-employment, improve their economy. It is going to benefit the environment, climate as well as the local communities, he pointed out.
Sharma was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a workshop of officials on managerial effectiveness.
On being asked about the workshop, he said, a Karnataka based psychological training company called the sixth sense has been conducting the training for forest service officials.
