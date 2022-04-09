What's new

Tripura: Efforts afoot to catch rainwater flowing into Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,941
-5
12,124

Tripura: Efforts afoot to catch rainwater flowing into Bangladesh​

The state receives heavy rainfall in the monsoon and the water ultimately flows down to Bangladesh through streams and rivers.
by Mrinal Banik

April 9, 2022

Webp.net-resizeimage.png

Agartala: The Forest Department of Tripura has intensified plantations in river catchment areas to catch the rainwater that ultimately flows down to Bangladesh through rivers, streams and other means, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Tripura Dr DK Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the state receives heavy rainfall in the monsoon and the water ultimately flows down to Bangladesh through streams and rivers.

“This water cannot be allowed to get wasted, run into the streams and flow to the rivers and go to Bangladesh. And finally it goes to the sea. So the idea is to capture the rain where it is. It would be only possible when you have good forests in the catchments. That would also stop soil erosion. And slowly, the captured water through seepage will reach ground water,” he said.

The groundwater is used for various purposes as it helps the agriculture, forest resources. At the same time, soil also gets tightened, he added.

“In order to ensure that the rain water can be naturally harvested, we have carried out plantation programmes and since all these areas fall in tribal-dominated areas, we are also taking efforts to make sure that people of that region get some benefits,” the top official said.

According to him, the major component is to take care of them through common community facilities centers, through JFMC (Joint Forest Management Committees), by giving emphasis on the SHGs, so all these funds are being made available to all these communities so that they can generate self-employment, improve their economy. It is going to benefit the environment, climate as well as the local communities, he pointed out.

Sharma was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a workshop of officials on managerial effectiveness.

On being asked about the workshop, he said, a Karnataka based psychological training company called the sixth sense has been conducting the training for forest service officials.

www.eastmojo.com

Tripura: Efforts afoot to catch rainwater flowing into Bangladesh

Agartala: The Forest Department of Tripura has intensified plantations in river catchment areas to catch the rainwater that ultimately flows down to
www.eastmojo.com www.eastmojo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
India will bear 80% cost of dredging work in Meghna river on Bangladesh side: Tripura CM
2
Replies
16
Views
813
Samar111
S
B
India-Bangladesh river transport projects are facing problems
Replies
1
Views
270
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
B
Tripura CM invites investment from Bangladesh RMG industry
Replies
6
Views
390
Bossman
B
B
Indian Railways’ connectivity boost in Tripura! Survey completed for second Indo-Bangladesh rail line
Replies
0
Views
196
Black_cats
B
B
  • Locked
Pakistan must apologise to people of Bangladesh for atrocities during language movement: Tripura Minister
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
3K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom