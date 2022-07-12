Tripura aims to export tea to Bangladesh Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the government will take necessary steps to export tea to Bangladesh because the state is producing quality tea. “Steps would be taken to export tea to Bangladesh because the state has already started producing quality tea,“ said the minister on...

Tripura aims to export tea to Bangladesh ​

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: July 11, 2022 15:02:48 | Updated: July 11, 2022 16:58:03File photo. (Collected)Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the government will take necessary steps to export tea to Bangladesh because the state is producing quality tea.“Steps would be taken to export tea to Bangladesh because the state has already started producing quality tea,“ said the minister on Sunday.He said his government will try its best to push for establishing a tea auction centre in the state to provide a better marketing facility for the tea planters.Currently, Tripura tea planters send their finished tea to either Guwahati or Kolkata auction centre to sell their product pushing the cost of tea, reports eastmojo.com.He said the state produces 0.9-1.0 million kg tea annually, which is 10 per cent of Idia’s total tea production. Tripura is the fifth state in terms of tea production in the country.According to him, there are altogether 54 tea gardens across the state that consists of three factories under the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC).Twelve tea gardens are run by Cooperative societies and the rest of the gardens are privately owned, while the number of tea processing factories in the state stands at 22, he said.