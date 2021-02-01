What's new

Trip to Moola Chotok Waterfalls Baluchistan

Hope ya'll are fine! I've planned a motorbike trip from Karachi to Moola Chotok Waterfalls near Khuzdar, Baluchistan. I'd be having 10-15 other riders along. Any pal wanna join in? :taz::taz::taz::taz:
 
Zain Raza Nayani

Zain Raza Nayani

MOOLA CHOTOK WATERFALLS
A HIDDEN OASIS IN PARADISE
Hidden paradise Moola Chotok, located 80 km from Khuzdar, Balochistan. It is a paradise covered with Rocky Mountains from the outside, but as you cross and cross these Rocky Mountains, your eye begins to capture the heartbreaking views of the heart. Waterfalls, dream pools, textured Rocky Mountains and running water everywhere.


It was time to see this natural beauty with my own eyes. So, we took a group of like-minded friends. Moola Chotok discovered in March last year. Photos of green waters among the burning rocks of Khuzdar in Balochistan have appeared in all major tourist groups in Pakistan, resulting in an unfortunate but inevitable consequence: Moola Chotok has become one of the places not to be missed. On this side of the country.


It is not easy to get there. The journey from Karachi to Khuzdar takes five hours. If you go a little further, you will find a rocky path off the road that cannot drive a car. The only option is to book a 4x4 from Khuzdar.


If you are planning a trip to Moola Chotok, you can book with Hiddenture. Believe, you will not be disappointed.

 
