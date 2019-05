Aslamualaikum guys,



Okay, so we are planning a month long family trip to Pakistan this/next year. What is the best time to travel to Pakistan especially Northern areas?? I don't know how we will handle the weather in Summer in the cities though lol. Originally we are from Azad Kashmir but have never had the chance to travel all over when we have visited in the past, which includes Karachi and Lahore lol.



Need some help to make a list of places to definitely visit such as forts and museums and where to eat etc. So excited!!

