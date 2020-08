Trio Of B-2 Stealth Bombers Deploy To The Remote Island Outpost Of Diego Garcia

Three U.S. Air Force B-2A Spirit stealth bombers launched from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, in the early hours of Aug. 11, 2020, heading for the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean . The three bombers flew west from their home base and out over the Pacific Ocean, passing Hawaii and then onwards for a planned run across northern Australia before continuing west to the secluded island air base.The launch of this B-2 mission, which saw the aircraft using the callsigns Reaper 11, Reaper 12, and Reaper 13, follows the deployment of six USAF B-52Hs earlier this year to the remote base. That deployment was a response to a spike in tensions with Iran, details of which you can find here in this previous War Zone feature