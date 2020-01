Vallahi Billahi I have failed to understand these Indian Muslims!!! Looks like they’re kissing both the feet of their executioner and his dagger which is slitting their throats!!!! What a pathetic situation!!! Don’t have they an iota of Yakin left in them?!?! Instead of engaging in these useless rituals they should train themselves in self defense!!! Ahh only if they could posses one millionth of the courage, boldness and audacity of the mafia boss Daud Ibrahim....

Click to expand...