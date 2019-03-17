What's new

Tributes to NZ mosque shootings.

waz

waz

This deserved a thread by itself.

Pacific Islanders in NZ;


I saw with my own two eyes two of New Zealand's most feared biker gangs i.e. the King Cobras and Hells Angels leaving their tributes, amazing....

kt6sabvk_christchurch-new-zealand-mosque-shooting-mourning-afp_625x300_16_March_19.jpg




Beautiful tribute from a Pacific Island festival, with the Maori tribe leading it;


https://www.facebook.com/


General photos;

0517d613-6654-4837-b2bf-e9ee27f45a65.jpg


fde29a45-05bd-4a44-99d9-7c9d39e0207c.jpg
431423eb-9653-48ec-98e8-d1447f77c8f9.jpg
54523936_2958772127467114_4907593034440376320_n.jpg

02d48f21-6226-4e7b-aecf-d1432e86a1f8.jpg

5bab7c17-8f99-498a-a9b7-63f66030a511.jpg

2b2a057c-8a7b-47b6-a6d6-2e480603c7ac.jpg

6ce47890-39d7-4e3a-af5e-6ea366f84707.jpg

73676780-8554-48c8-ad13-e371a44e95dc.jpg

8672828f-a445-4e40-a775-776c8f09ad02.jpg

35af5d0d-32c7-4577-a1c9-69f9c840c35b.jpg
D1sG5GpUcAEwYo0.jpg

waz

waz

UN security council.

Sports;

New York stock exchange;


Students;


There was a 1 minute silence before the six nations rugby match between England and Scotland yesterday on live TV. Apologies for no footage.


new-zealand-mosque-terror-attacks.jpg


ILWFOLSIOII6TFFL2LO2HQG7KI.jpg


gettyimages-1130928587-1.jpg


32983a92-4830-11e9-b5dc-9921d5eb8a6d_image_hires_051528.jpg


http%3A%2F%2Fprod.static9.net.au%2F_%2Fmedia%2FNetwork%2FHome%2FStreams%2F2019%2F03%2F17%2F00%2F07%2F1603_nh_massacremourn_11.jpg


pc389f5_new-zealand-mosque-shooting-tribute-reuters_625x300_17_March_19.jpg


Brother Sonny;

 
I really have to say that I am extremely impressed with the people of New Zealand. The crazy terrorist fvck came from another country to impose his wicked ideas, but the response from the people of New Zealand has been exemplary. They stand shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim community. It is heartwarming.
 
UKBengali

maximuswarrior said:
I really have to say that I am extremely impressed with the people of New Zealand. The crazy terrorist fvck came from another country to impose his wicked ideas, but the response from the people of New Zealand has been exemplary. They stand shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim community. It is heartwarming.
Yep the terrorist was an Aussie and that country is full of Islamophobia.

Australian Prime Minister was showing crocodile tears of course, as his party has used Islamophobia as a tool to gain support in elections.
 
Barack Obama

✔@BarackObama

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms.



Theresa May

✔@theresa_may

On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence.



Hillary Clinton

✔@HillaryClinton

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms.

White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped.
 
i must say that NZ'ander really came on top , their support for the minorities and rejection of that White Christian Supremacy terrorism is indeed amazing and great example for the world .
 
waz said:
Sports
PSL final 2019: One minute silence observed to honor Christchurch shooting victims


445240_7023138_psl5_updates.jpg


KARACHI: Thousands of cricket fans at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League-4 observed one minute silence to honor the victims of Christchurch shooting which saw 50 people killed at the hands of a white supremacist on Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah started his address to the crowd by expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.

Nine Pakistanis were among the victims of the terrorist attack in New Zealand .

He expressed the hope that international cricket would soon return to Pakistan.

The chief minister also thanked the foreign players who came to Pakistan.

He said whoever wins the trophy,Pakistan and Karachi will emerge as victorious.

The Sindh Chief Minister charged the crowed with Pakistan Zindabad slogans at the end of his speech.


https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/4...ved-to-honor-victims-of-christchurch-shooting
 
104819285-thor.1910x1000.jpg


Wrote Thor star Chris Hemsworth: "Much love NZ, my heart goes out to all those involved in this tragedy, victims families friends, NZ."




Taika Waititi

✔@TaikaWaititi

My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I am dying knowing that this kind of hatred can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our islands as their home. This is not us.



_1e3fee26-2078-11e9-abd9-895ad40f6f04.jpg



Mark Ruffalo

✔@MarkRuffalo

More heartbreaking and enraging news, my deepest sympathy to those lost in another racist bigoted killing in New Zealand








John Legend

✔@johnlegend

The killings in New Zealand are so horrific and heartbreaking. This white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad. We need to unite against it.





132396.8641fcb7-9f69-4cac-8234-d8f369de37a3.jpg



Russell Crowe

✔@russellcrowe

40 dead in NZ.
Senseless, pointless, cruel deaths.
My heart breaks for all the families involved, and for the beautiful people of New Zealand to whose hearts this pain will attach, for a long time.
Kia Kaha.



kerry washington

✔@kerrywashington

1f64f-1f3fe.png
My heart goes out to New Zealand. And to the Muslim community everywhere. Another terrorist attack in a sacred place of worship. Horrifying. Heartbreaking. We must work to end these acts of hatred AND the destructive rhetoric that incites them!



p01hh5ph.jpg



Arnold

✔@Schwarzenegger

My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and the people of New Zealand. This is a horrific act of terror but please know that the world stands with you. I stand with you.





Debra Messing

✔@DebraMessin


To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. #ChristchurchMosque




J O E J O N A S

✔@joejonas

Sending the beautiful people of New Zealand love and light today. My heart is heavy thinking about everyone affected by this awful tragedy.





Wanda Sykes

✔@iamwandasykes

White supremacists are terrorists. Sending love and prayers to New Zealand and to the Muslim community.
1f64f-1f3fe.png




360ED6CF00000578-3680060-image-a-7_1467939426399.jpg



George Takei

✔@GeorgeTakei

Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers.





Tim Cook

✔@tim_cook

Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK



1ceae9a8388a122f8ff5264ee219e254.jpg



Bryan Adams

✔@bryanadams

My
2764.png
goes out to all the families of the victims of today’s horrific mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. #christchurchshooting
 
New Zealand shooting: London mayor pays tribute to mosque attack victims



Video on the website

CRIME

March 15 2019 9:51am
News
Christchurch shooting: Hundreds attend vigil in Sydney for victims of massacre at New Zealand mosques

Christchurch shooting: Hundreds attend vigil in Sydney for victims of massacre at New Zealand mosques
Hundreds attended a vigil in Sydney on Saturday for victims of the Christchurch shooting in which at least 49 people were killed at two New Zealand mosques.




GLOBAL NEWS AT 11 TORONTO

March 16 2019 9:40am


New Zealand shooting: Vigil in Toronto honours victims of mosque shootings
Hundreds congregated in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square to stand against hatred and violence. It was all in the wake of the devastating attacks on two Christchurch mosques. Shallima Maharaj has the story.

 
