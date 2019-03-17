Tributes to NZ mosque shootings.

Wrote Thor
star Chris Hemsworth
: "Much love NZ, my heart goes out to all those involved in this tragedy, victims families friends, NZ."
Taika Waititi
✔@TaikaWaititi
My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I am dying knowing that this kind of hatred can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our islands as their home. This is not us.
Mark Ruffalo
✔@MarkRuffalo
More heartbreaking and enraging news, my deepest sympathy to those lost in another racist bigoted killing in New Zealand
John Legend
✔@johnlegend
The killings in New Zealand are so horrific and heartbreaking. This white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad. We need to unite against it.
Russell Crowe
✔@russellcrowe
40 dead in NZ.
Senseless, pointless, cruel deaths.
My heart breaks for all the families involved, and for the beautiful people of New Zealand to whose hearts this pain will attach, for a long time.
Kia Kaha.
kerry washington
✔@kerrywashington
My heart goes out to New Zealand. And to the Muslim community everywhere. Another terrorist attack in a sacred place of worship. Horrifying. Heartbreaking. We must work to end these acts of hatred AND the destructive rhetoric that incites them!
Arnold
✔@Schwarzenegger
My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and the people of New Zealand. This is a horrific act of terror but please know that the world stands with you. I stand with you.
Debra Messing
✔@DebraMessin
To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. #ChristchurchMosque
J O E J O N A S
✔@joejonas
Sending the beautiful people of New Zealand love and light today. My heart is heavy thinking about everyone affected by this awful tragedy.
Wanda Sykes
✔@iamwandasykes
White supremacists are terrorists. Sending love and prayers to New Zealand and to the Muslim community.
George Takei
✔@GeorgeTakei
Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers.
Tim Cook
✔@tim_cook
Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK
Bryan Adams
✔@bryanadams
My
goes out to all the families of the victims of today’s horrific mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. #christchurchshooting