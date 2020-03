Well guys, here is the vid. Since the Shahadat of Wg Cdr. Nauman Akram, I had been consumed with editing this vid. Initially, I was intending on releasing it after the 23rd of March in order to add the Missing Man Formation.



But now it seems we won’t get to see it after all.



A 'Special Thanks' has gone out to a few (at the end of the video) who had contributed to 'Notify PAF Aircraft Crashes' thread and when called upon, responded quick to assist in material added.



Finally, I noticed that while emotions were running high, some pointed the fault towards the departed Shaheed.



Keep in mind : The dead can't defend themselves.



If i've forgotten to tag someone, my apologies. You guys are free to tag the vid to other PDF Members that may not be listed (below).

