https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634109387693252608 He gets shahadat fighting with fascist, anti state forces , he sacrificed his life for our better future , his blood will be not wasted inshallah. Click to expand...

I wish I was half as brave as this man, he gave his life for the future of our country. May he rest in peace. And for people like him, I truly hope there is such a thing as heaven, where they will be rewarded.