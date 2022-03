Article 6: High treason​ 1. Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.





2. Any person aiding or abetting or collaborating the acts mentioned in clause (1) shall likewise be guilty of high treason.



2A. An act of high treason mentioned in clause (1) or clause (2) shall not be validated by any court including the Supreme Court and a High Court.



3. Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) shall by law provide for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.