Tribute to Burhan Wani in Islambad. Pakistan Stands with Kashmir.

If a single Burhan can challenge world's 2nd biggest army, then the strength of all Kashmiris is self explanatory.
@django @The Sandman @Zibago @Arsalan @Jonah Arthur @Delnavaz B @waz @WAJsal
@PaklovesTurkiye @Mentee @Mr.Meap
will eagerly watch this
If a single Burhan can challenge world's 2nd biggest army, then the strength of all Kashmiris is self explanatory.
@django @The Sandman @Zibago @Arsalan @Jonah Arthur @Delnavaz B @waz @WAJsal
@PaklovesTurkiye @Mentee @Mr.Meap
will eagerly watch this
though the sound went half way through, did you not experience same problemWhat you say? You can torture Kashmiris to death and this will kill their passion? Their courage? You are so WRONG.
A very good way of spreading the words. Impressed.
though the sound went half way through, did you not experience same problem
Thanks for the share will definitely watch this
If a single Burhan can challenge world's 2nd biggest army, then the strength of all Kashmiris is self explanatory.
@django @The Sandman @Zibago @Arsalan @Jonah Arthur @Delnavaz B @waz @WAJsal
@PaklovesTurkiye @Mentee @Mr.Meap
Thanks for the share will definitely watch this
Do Kashmiri muslims actually want to join Pakistan? I'm not asking about Pak Kashmiris. Maybe they will be happy as long as India left them alone by removing army from streets.
I was present there.
If a single Burhan can challenge world's 2nd biggest army, then the strength of all Kashmiris is self explanatory.
@django @The Sandman @Zibago @Arsalan @Jonah Arthur @Delnavaz B @waz @WAJsal
@PaklovesTurkiye @Mentee @Mr.Meap
I was present there.
Adter Kashmir issue re ignintion i have seen all sectors of Islamabad filled with JuD posters have you noticed?I was present there.