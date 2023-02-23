Tribute; Just like German President Merkel and PM Thatcher, Pakistan has its own iron lady; True strength of Maryum Nawaz

ziaulislam
German chancellor Angelia Merkel and UK Pm thatcher were called iron ladies of their time.
Pakistan now has its own iron lady maryum nawaz she never cries while being in cell for forging papers. She had iron spirit and used frying pan to IRON HER CLOTHES
True role model the true frying pan Ironing Lady
