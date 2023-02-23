What's new

Tribute; Just like German President Merkel and PM Thatcher, Pakistan has its own iron lady; True strength of Maryum Nawaz

Who is your role model iron lady!?

  • Markel

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Thatcher

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Her highness maryum nawaz

    Votes: 3 50.0%
German chancellor Angelia Merkel and UK Pm thatcher were called iron ladies of their time.

Pakistan now has its own iron lady maryum nawaz she never cries while being in cell for forging papers. She had iron spirit and used frying pan to IRON HER CLOTHES

True role model the true frying pan Ironing Lady



Kahani Suno ft. Iron Lady | Bhatti-Tweets | Bhatti-Tweets · Original audio

3.4M views, 10K likes, 4.4K comments, 36K shares, Facebook Reels from Bhatti-Tweets: Kahani Suno ft. Iron Lady. Bhatti-Tweets · Original audio
Margaret Thatcher - Wikipedia

Maryam Nawaz - Wikipedia

Hidden strength never cried..breaks my heart 💔💔💔💔

Inshallah she will rise and make Pakistan great again

If I had known I would have sent her an istree
 
Samlee said:
:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
Click to expand...
I mean I understand why you are laughing some people don't think Merkel was iron lady but I still consider her as one
Screenshot_20230223_010239_Chrome.jpg


Maryum Nawaz is my favorite because she proves it by ironing her clothes no other politician has done it
 

