Tribune reports: Military finds no evidence of foreign conspiracy against PM Imran

Relevant quarters say the wrong impression was given about the military leadership endorsing view of the government
1649097855328.png

Contrary to claims by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the military leadership told a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on March 27 that they had no evidence to suggest the United States had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of the PTI government.

On March 27, the high-powered NSC headed by PM Imran met to discuss the diplomatic cable which the PTI government claimed contained evidence of the US plot seeking a regime change in Pakistan.

The NSC after the meeting issued a statement expressing serious concerns over the non-diplomatic language used in the cable, saying it was tantamount to interference in the internal matters of Pakistan. The NSC then decided to issue a demarche to the United States.

Read more: PM Imran says 'not anti-American', wants relations based on mutual respect

The NSC statement was subsequently used by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to block a vote on the no-trust move in a development that triggered a constitutional crisis.

PM Imran claimed the NSC had endorsed the government's view that vote of no-confidence was part of the conspiracy to remove him from power.

But sources in the relevant quarters told The Express Tribune on Monday that a wrong impression was given about the military leadership endorsing the view of the government.

One source said the prime minister could make public minutes of the meeting because the NSC statement was only meant for the media. "Are there any minutes of the NSC meeting," the source asked. "Have all the participants sign on the minutes of the meeting, the source went on to say, adding that the minutes of the meeting were only considered official documents when all the participants of NSC signed. This suggests that the military leadership had not signed on the minutes of the meeting.

Read Will protest against PM Imran's 'civilian martial law': Shehbaz

The source further said that according to the relevant authorities that the US had not sent any letter to the government. It was the assessment of the Pakistani ambassador after his meeting with the US officials.

Another question being raised was about the delay in convening the NSC meeting. "Can the government show any action it has taken between March and March 27," the source pointed out.

Relevant authorities, the source also said, found no evidence of any linkage between the vote of no confidence and the diplomatic cable that had triggered the ongoing political and constitutional crises.

Another sign that the military leadership was reluctant to endorse the conspiracy allegations by the prime minister was the recent speech delivered by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Unlike the rhetoric of the premier, the army chief said that Pakistan enjoyed an excellent and long term relationship with the United States, he said, adding that the US is Pakistan’s largest export partner.

General Qamar's statement on the Russian Ukraine crisis was also markedly different from the stance adopted by the PTI government.

The army chief not only expressed serious concerns over the Russian invasion but insisted that Russian aggression against a smaller nation could not be condoned.

This highlights the fact that the military leadership may not be on the same page with the PTI government on certain foreign policy issues.

However, it is intriguing that the military leadership is not making public any statement clarifying if they endorsed the foreign-funded plot against the prime minister or otherwise.

Following the tumultuous day in the history of Pakistan on Sunday, the chief military spokesperson said the army was "absolutely not" part of what happened in the National Assembly.

You mean NSc was joke. Hahahaha. Get well soon
 
Sold out bas-turds
 
The desperate duplicity of the Pakistani illiberals is amusing.

Normally, you would think a true defender of 'liberal democracy' would give supremacy to civilians and frown upon military generals blabbering in the media and giving foreign policy statements.

However, the Pakistani illiberals rejoice when Bajwa contradicts Pakistani official foreign policy.

My source told me that I won the lottery.
 
I think old order which believed in foreign appeasement, etc is being dismantled. Imran represents some sea change that is threatening all these folks, from traditional politicians, to these journalist from Saleem Safi and Hamid Mir to Ahmad Rashid and Najam Sethi. The obnoxious Aurat march folks to Fazlu. The vast breadth of ideologies opposing Imran is astounding. I think Imran represents the true center, neither he appeases and apes the West nor is he reactionary like fanatic Mullahs. He is a true traditionalist Muslim who just isn't influenced by the overlords, a free spirit who neither apes nor loathes the hegemon.
 
What is this?

www.dawn.com

NSC decides to issue strong demarche to unnamed country over 'threat letter'

Terms it "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question".
www.dawn.com

All 3 Military Chiefs under National Security Committee meeting acknowledged that there is foreign threat & conspiracy to topple Pakistani government.

Don't try to undermine or downplay this letter. It's official, documented, stamped and acknowledged by biggest forum in Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511062534702485508
 
