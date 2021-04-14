Tribe who worship Prince Philip debate replacing him with Charles
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...p-Prince-Philip-debate-replacing-Charles.html
I visited that Yaohnanen tribe in 1992 when I was in Tanna. I was checking out the kava kava all over Vanuatu wanting to market that as aphrodisiac. After I remembered reading members of Royal party complaining of wet dreams after they drank that
