Mangru Pahan, a tribal from Jharkhand, used to earn his living as a labourer. He has left behind a distraught wife, four children – eldest son aged 12 and three daughters, the youngest of them being barely three years old.Mangru Pahan, 30, was, only for asking them not to smoke ganja outside his houseRanchi, June 27: On the night of June 21, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death just because he had asked three youngsters not to smoke ganja outside his house. The incident occurred under Argora police station area of the city and the police arrested three persons in this connection. The victim’s name was Mangru Pahan, a resident of Sarna Toli in Kadru area under Argora police station area. Pahan belonged to a tribal community from Jharkhand.ThoseThe police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the offence. The accused allegedly confessed before the police that the stabbing took place following an argument with Pahan.His family members and relatives allege that even an innocuous request to the accused not to smoke ganja outside his house made them so angry that they stabbed him. However, the family is still reticent to speak and were not ready to share any photos of Mangru Pahan due to fear of the culprits.Recalling the incident, Mangru’s relative says: “They had come outside the house (where there is a tree) and were smoking. Mangru objected on this. He told them that you can go towards the railway station, where there are no people. But they first picked up an argument and then one of them stabbed him. We rushed him to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences), where he was declared brought dead.”Manu Munda, wife of Mangru Pahan, standing beside him in the hospital in Ranchi(Image Courtesy: Dainik Jagran)Asked whether these youngsters had been flocking there earlier too, the relative says: “They keep coming here. We try to stop them. Sometimes they would stop coming for a few days but again resume these things. Once they are here, they start saying objectionable things. A couple of times we complained to the police. They too come and things stop for a few days, only to resume later.” He further says that, so far, there was no incident of a scuffle, as such.Manu Munda, Mangru’s wife, says that she was concerned about the future. “There is no support for my family and there are four kids to take care of,” she says.