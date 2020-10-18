Trespassing into Bangladesh: 3 Indians detained by BGB in Kurigram

They were detained from Kawniarchar Bandar sub-pillar 4 of International Boundary Pillar No. 1055 at Dantbhanga border in the upazila yesterday afternoon, our Lalmonirhat correspondent reports.Detainees Selim Mia (21), Jahangir Alam (20) and Mahalam Sheikh (20) are residents of Hat Shingimari in Mankachar district of Assam.BGB's Jamalpur 35 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col SM Azad confirmed the matter and said the three Indian nationals entered Bangladesh illegally for the purpose of trading cattle.On suspicion, the BGB patrol team detained them and a case was filed by the BGB in this regard, he added.The detainees were handed over to Rowmari Police Station, he said.Rowmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Md Dilwar Hasan Inam said BGB had filed a case against three Indian nationals under the Border Violations Act.