Tremor shakes parts of Bangladesh again

Published: November 27, 2021 19:38:14A 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook different parts of the country including Chattogram on Saturday afternoon. The tremor was felt around 3:47 pm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).The epicentre of the earthquake was in the India-Myanmar border region, about 308 kms South-East off Dhaka, the BMD said.However, there was no report of any damage, injury and casualty by the tremor so far.In the early hours of Friday, a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and some other parts of the country. Its epicentre was at a depth of 32.8 kilometres (20.4 miles) near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).At least three buildings tilted in Chattogram city following the earthquake on Friday morning, reports UNB.