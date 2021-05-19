TREKKING IN PAKISTAN



“Northern part of Pakistan is the meeting point of three world’s mightiest and highest, as well as youngest mountain ranges, Karakoram, Himalayas and Hindu Kush. The Northern Area is paradise for the trekkers, here is the world’s greatest consternation of high peaks and glaciers, with the beauty, isolation and sheering immensity like nothing also on the earth. This magnificent land contains galaxies of towering snow capped mountains, turbulent rivers, gigantic creeping glaciers, lush green alpine meadows, tumbling water falls, quiet lakes, blossoming fruit orchards, hot and cold springs, spectacular scenic beauty has made it a popular tourist resort and paradise for trekkers . Some of the important glaciers are Baltoro, Batura, Biafo, Hispar and Biafo- Hispar glacial corridor of 117 km is the longest on the outside the poles. There are more than 20 passes and 76 narrow valleys in the Northern Areas. The land of Northern Ares is best described a “MOUNTAIN DESERT AND PARADISE FOR ADVENTURE LOVERS”. The wilderness of ice and rock has drawn a lot of trekkers and climbers to this region and your experience a wilderness of heart aching beauty that encompasses the extremes of climate and terrain. There are many places, which are still not much explore like the area beyond the Shimshal, in the area of Misghar Village and west of Karamber River in Hindu-Kush.



“North Pakistan Adventure” propose you several programs of trekking in the region of Karakoram, Himalayas, Hindu-Kush and the Pamir which suitable for people of all the ages and level of fitness. Our trips incorporate about everything and are designated to suit every budget and interest. We strive to keep our prices low and co-operative while maintaining the standard of quality services. We also provide you partial services such as arranging trekking permit from the Tourism Department (GBC, Gilgit-Baltistan Council) for restricted areas, providing service of guide and cook, arranging camping/trekking gears and kitchen appliance, transportation, hotel reservations according to your requirement.



The Government of Pakistan has designated three zones for the trekking in Pakistan Open, Restricted and Closed zones. The foreigners may trek and walk anywhere in open zone without trekking permit from Tourism Department and without guide. For the restricted zone they need the trekking permit from the Tourism Department in Islamabad (GBC, Gilgit-Baltistan Council) and can be obtained through any local tour operator, have to pay the fee, which is 50 US dollar per person, with government formalities, briefing and on return de-briefing at the Tourism Department in Skardu or Alpine Club in Islamabad. No trekking and walking is allowed in the closed zone, which are areas near the Pak-Afghanistan border and near the line of control with Indian-held Kashmir.



TREKKING PROGRAMS





Skardu-Baltistan Region



Baltoro– Concordia/K2

BCBaltoro–

K2 B

C/Gondogoro LaGondogoro Pass

–Masherbrum BCHushe

–Masherbrum BCBiafo-

Hisper LaShigar –

Thale La

Deoasi–Burji La

Arandu-Spantik Base Camp

Biafo Snow Lake Trek

Muchulu Pass Trek





Hunza-Nagar Region



Hunza- Passu Batura Trek

Hunza-Borite-Padundas Trek

Hunza Shimshal- Pamir Trek

Hunza Shimshal–Chupchungol

Hunza Shimshal-Lupgar BCHunza

Kilik and Mintika Trek

Nagar- Minapin Rakaposhi Trek

Nagar- Rush Lake Trek

Nagar- Golden Peak BC

Nagar-Suymmar Pass Trek



Nanga Parbat Area



Fairy Meadow-Nanaga Parbat

Fairy-Meadow-Julipur PeaksRupal

Nanga Parbat BCAround

Nanga Parbat Trek

Nanga Parbat Mazano Pass





Chitral Area



Tirchmir Base Camp Trek

Shahjinali Pass Trek

Chillinj Pass to Chupursan

Kalash Valley Trek

Karambar Pass Trek





Gilgit-Yasin-Valley



Nalter–Ishkomen Trek

Dorkot Pass Trek

Pakor Pass Trek

Diater Pass Trek





Gilgit-Haramosh Area



Bagrot- Haramosh

Haramosh-Kotwal

Haramosh Pass Trek