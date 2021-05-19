Trekking In Pakistan

The peaks which are below 6500M high called trekking peaks in Pakistan and open to climb, for which royalty fee, climbing permit, liaison officer and other government formalities are NOT required. As the Government of Pakistan made open (free) to climb the peaks up to 6500M without climbing permit (without royalty of peak) in order to promote the trekking and mountaineering in Pakistan. There are several spectacular peaks below 6500M among ranges of Himalayas, Karakorum , Hindu-Kush and the Pamir in the trekking routes. If the peak is situated in the restricted area then you need the trekking permit from the Tourism Department (Gilgit-Baltistan Council) through a Government licensed agency with paying fee, which is 50 US dollar per person. It is also requires to hire licensed guide, buy a personal accident insurance policy also for porters and cook, will attend the mandatory briefing and debriefing at the Tourism Department in Skardu or Alpine Club in Islamabad.
There are a lot of such peaks, which are still unclimbed and nameless, some are technically difficult too. “ North Pakistan Adventure” is pleased to propose you the climbing expeditions on below 6500M peaks in various regions of the trekking routes. In Shimshal Valley, Pir Peak 6363m, Chkorin Sar 6500M, Mingilk Sar 6050m, Sonia Peak 6300M, Adver Sar 6400M etc. In Hunza Valley , Hunza Peak 6270M, Bomulimoting 6000M, Koksal Peak 6483M, Sakar Sar 6272M, and many more. In Skardu Trango Group (highest rock wall on earth, Nameless Tower 6239M, Great Trango,), Uli Baifo 5597M and Lobsang Peak 6295M, Mitre 610M, Urdukas Peaks 6320M, 6280M, 6130M, Namika Peak 6295M, Vigne Peak 6230M, Cristal Peak 62562M, Marble Peak 6256M, Lupke Brakk 6030M, Brandy Brakk 6000M, Uzun Brakk 6422M, Khani Basa Sar 6500M, Markrong Chhis 6340M, Biange 6431M, etc. and more in the Hindu Raj, mostly Virgin Peaks there and this area is not much discovered..
