Trekking In Pakistan

The peaks which are below 6500M high called trekking peaks in Pakistan and open to climb, for which royalty fee, climbing permit, liaison officer and other government formalities are NOT required. As the Government of Pakistan made open (free) to climb the peaks up to 6500M without climbing permit (without royalty of peak) in order to promote the trekking and mountaineering in Pakistan. There are several spectacular peaks below 6500M among ranges of Himalayas, Karakorum , Hindu-Kush and the Pamir in the trekking routes. If the peak is situated in the restricted area then you need the trekking permit from the Tourism Department (Gilgit-Baltistan Council) through a Government licensed agency with paying fee, which is 50 US dollar per person. It is also requires to hire licensed guide, buy a personal accident insurance policy also for porters and cook, will attend the mandatory briefing and debriefing at the Tourism Department in Skardu or Alpine Club in Islamabad.



There are a lot of such peaks, which are still unclimbed and nameless, some are technically difficult too. “ North Pakistan Adventure” is pleased to propose you the climbing expeditions on below 6500M peaks in various regions of the trekking routes. In Shimshal Valley, Pir Peak 6363m, Chkorin Sar 6500M, Mingilk Sar 6050m, Sonia Peak 6300M, Adver Sar 6400M etc. In Hunza Valley , Hunza Peak 6270M, Bomulimoting 6000M, Koksal Peak 6483M, Sakar Sar 6272M, and many more. In Skardu Trango Group (highest rock wall on earth, Nameless Tower 6239M, Great Trango,), Uli Baifo 5597M and Lobsang Peak 6295M, Mitre 610M, Urdukas Peaks 6320M, 6280M, 6130M, Namika Peak 6295M, Vigne Peak 6230M, Cristal Peak 62562M, Marble Peak 6256M, Lupke Brakk 6030M, Brandy Brakk 6000M, Uzun Brakk 6422M, Khani Basa Sar 6500M, Markrong Chhis 6340M, Biange 6431M, etc. and more in the Hindu Raj, mostly Virgin Peaks there and this area is not much discovered..
 
The Haramosh Pass connects the Haramosh Glacier with Chogo Lungma glacier which lies in the North East. It is surrounded by Laila Peak (6986m), Mani peak (6685m) and the Haramosh Peak (7409m). The trek begins from Doko and ends at Dassu near Sassi where the valley meets Gilgit - Skardu road. The trek passes through the B.C of Laila peak starting from Bulocho. It is a difficult trek as the glacier on the upper reaches is heavily crevassed with danger of avalanches. The ascent is steep on the west side requiring the use of rope. It is a challenging trek and is only suited to experienced trekkers with mountaineering experience.


 
TREKKING IN PAKISTAN

“Northern part of Pakistan is the meeting point of three world’s mightiest and highest, as well as youngest mountain ranges, Karakoram, Himalayas and Hindu Kush. The Northern Area is paradise for the trekkers, here is the world’s greatest consternation of high peaks and glaciers, with the beauty, isolation and sheering immensity like nothing also on the earth. This magnificent land contains galaxies of towering snow capped mountains, turbulent rivers, gigantic creeping glaciers, lush green alpine meadows, tumbling water falls, quiet lakes, blossoming fruit orchards, hot and cold springs, spectacular scenic beauty has made it a popular tourist resort and paradise for trekkers . Some of the important glaciers are Baltoro, Batura, Biafo, Hispar and Biafo- Hispar glacial corridor of 117 km is the longest on the outside the poles. There are more than 20 passes and 76 narrow valleys in the Northern Areas. The land of Northern Ares is best described a “MOUNTAIN DESERT AND PARADISE FOR ADVENTURE LOVERS”. The wilderness of ice and rock has drawn a lot of trekkers and climbers to this region and your experience a wilderness of heart aching beauty that encompasses the extremes of climate and terrain. There are many places, which are still not much explore like the area beyond the Shimshal, in the area of Misghar Village and west of Karamber River in Hindu-Kush.

North Pakistan Adventure” propose you several programs of trekking in the region of Karakoram, Himalayas, Hindu-Kush and the Pamir which suitable for people of all the ages and level of fitness. Our trips incorporate about everything and are designated to suit every budget and interest. We strive to keep our prices low and co-operative while maintaining the standard of quality services. We also provide you partial services such as arranging trekking permit from the Tourism Department (GBC, Gilgit-Baltistan Council) for restricted areas, providing service of guide and cook, arranging camping/trekking gears and kitchen appliance, transportation, hotel reservations according to your requirement.

The Government of Pakistan has designated three zones for the trekking in Pakistan Open, Restricted and Closed zones. The foreigners may trek and walk anywhere in open zone without trekking permit from Tourism Department and without guide. For the restricted zone they need the trekking permit from the Tourism Department in Islamabad (GBC, Gilgit-Baltistan Council) and can be obtained through any local tour operator, have to pay the fee, which is 50 US dollar per person, with government formalities, briefing and on return de-briefing at the Tourism Department in Skardu or Alpine Club in Islamabad. No trekking and walking is allowed in the closed zone, which are areas near the Pak-Afghanistan border and near the line of control with Indian-held Kashmir.

TREKKING PROGRAMS


Skardu-Baltistan Region

Baltoro– Concordia/K2
BCBaltoro–
K2 B
C/Gondogoro LaGondogoro Pass
–Masherbrum BCHushe
–Masherbrum BCBiafo-
Hisper LaShigar –
Thale La
Deoasi–Burji La
Arandu-Spantik Base Camp
Biafo Snow Lake Trek
Muchulu Pass Trek


Hunza-Nagar Region

Hunza- Passu Batura Trek
Hunza-Borite-Padundas Trek
Hunza Shimshal- Pamir Trek
Hunza Shimshal–Chupchungol
Hunza Shimshal-Lupgar BCHunza
Kilik and Mintika Trek
Nagar- Minapin Rakaposhi Trek
Nagar- Rush Lake Trek
Nagar- Golden Peak BC
Nagar-Suymmar Pass Trek

Nanga Parbat Area

Fairy Meadow-Nanaga Parbat
Fairy-Meadow-Julipur PeaksRupal
Nanga Parbat BCAround
Nanga Parbat Trek
Nanga Parbat Mazano Pass


Chitral Area

Tirchmir Base Camp Trek
Shahjinali Pass Trek
Chillinj Pass to Chupursan
Kalash Valley Trek
Karambar Pass Trek


Gilgit-Yasin-Valley

Nalter–Ishkomen Trek
Dorkot Pass Trek
Pakor Pass Trek
Diater Pass Trek


Gilgit-Haramosh Area

Bagrot- Haramosh
Haramosh-Kotwal
Haramosh Pass Trek
 
Trekking & Adventures of Kaghan Valley

Descending from Chembra Peak (4641m) in foggy, misty, windy and cloudy conditions...

Picture Credits : Imran Haider Thaheem


 
Towarard Paatorat From Janshai Meadows, Swat, KPK, Pakistan

Trekkers can access the Meadows from Kalam by hiring a jeep which takes 45 minutes to reach the blue water campsite which is also serves as the base camp for the Andrab lake. Bluewater site is surrounded by lush green forest of Anakar and the valley is dominated by the gushing stream of Bankhwar which originates from the surround mountains of Andrab lake.

The trek to Janshai Meadows takes around 4 hours from Bluewater campsite through the forest right side of the stream.

Coordinates
Latitude: 35° 33' 16.1" (35.5545°) north
Longitude: 72° 35' 22.5" (72.5896°) east
Elevation: 2765 metres (9072 feet)


 
The unforgettable hike to fairy meadows with over 25 kgs of baggage

Mohammad Yaseen Yousafzai Photography


 
