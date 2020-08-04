Ullah | Passu Times Trek Theme “Hiking and Exploring the Nature is the best remedy for Immune to fight the challenges of COVID-19” Passu Senior Citizen’s Trek to Gul-Batura Valley concluded safely on August 2, 2020 today. The Tour was started on July 29, 2020; the members reached at Yunzben and after a night over stay in their tents they moved to the beautiful Yashperth Pasture and reached there tremendously just before noon which is usually 8 to 10 hours trek for normal tourists. The Last Shepherdess of Batura Valley (Doulat Bakht) and Passu Community representatives at highland warmly welcomed the Senior Citizens of Passu and erected the Tremendous Memorial Gate of Juniper Branches upon their arrival at YASHPERTH. All the members were very excited to visit their homeland once the cultivated area of the community is now only the pastureland with its serene beauty, charm and attractions for all the visitors. After tea break all the participants went for the cleanliness drive and cleared the Charamn (The Flate land for threshing wheat and grains with bullocks) than went for the excursion of the nearby viewpoints of Barsar, Kuck Ghash, Meadoon, Daar, Wuch Ghait Ghait, Yanj Dur Gash etc. The dinner was served in the evening at 7:00pm and after brief entertainment all the members went to have a great rest. Next day just after the breakfast the skillful members particularly the youth extended their support as Carpenters, Masons, Labors and advisors to the community members to construct the typical Shepherd Houses and within two days three houses were completed while construction of a public toilet for residents, tourists and visitors is in progress which is a great initiative by the community to act and respect the love for nature and sustainable environment. A short program for Qurbani Dua was arranged at the wide meadow of Yashperth with wonderful social distances. The speakers emphasized on the importance of the Qurbani during this COVID-19 Pandemic and appreciated the community and civil society institutions for playing their role during this pandemic; the speakers also applauded the coordination of community with the stakeholders at each interval during the challenging time. The lunch was served at 2:00pm and most of the Senior Citizens went for excursion and hike to the nearby pastures like Fatima Hill, Shand Yoce, Kukhill, Shilmeen, Gulchashm and other scenic points in the Batura Valley. Musical entertainment in the evening was interesting to all, where Ayaz Karim Takkar and Masood Ali Khan enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing voices, the musicians Usman Ali, Izhar Ali, Jahanzeb and all the orchestra team performed nicely for the amusement and entertainment of the Senior Citizens and audiences. The oldest in the team was 81 Years Old Akram Shah, Naseeb Sultana 78 Years old while the youngest ones were Shayan Adil (12 Yrs) and Rafia Karim (11 Yrs). The participants were very happy to have been in Batura Valley after long time; most of them were born there and they feel themselves very lucky and special to be born in this mesmerizing pasture and motherland. Shepherds and Community Volunteers who spare their time graciously to look after the herds, flora and fauna of the valley were applauded very generously. Passu Reform Panel (PRP) is looking for calendaring the event in years ahead with more variety. The tour was organized by the Passu Reform Panel (PRP) in collaboration of Passu Community and Youth while the CERT, VERT, Volunteers, Scouts and Guides also extended their support to help and look after of the Senior Citizens during their trek to the beautiful BATURA VALLEY.