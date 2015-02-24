Tree Plantation in Pakistan

09 Aug 2020Prime Minister Imran Khan plants a sapling during a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTVPrime Minister Imran Khan launched the country's largest tree plantation campaign on Sunday with the aim of planting 3.5 million saplings in the country in a single day.Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier began his address by thanking all those who had participated in today's campaign.He stated that Pakistan was among the top ten countries most affected by climate change. "Our wheat production has fallen over the past two years due to climate change and unprecedented rainfall.""If we keep continuing on this path, then some of the areas will become deserts," he said, adding, "It is our responsibility to make the country green for future generations," he said."The 3.5 million saplings that we have planted today is just the start. This is a constant, ongoing battle, [but] we are not doing this for us. We are doing it for the coming generations," he said. "This is just the beginning. This is a long battle, but thankfully we have started the process," he said, vowing that trees would be planted in "empty spaces" in cities.The premier also urged women to participate. "The women have to participate the most," he said.He added that in addition to making the country green, the nation also had to focus on cleaning the country's rivers."So first we have to make the country green by planting trees, but simultaneously we also have to focus on cleanliness and make our rivers clean once again. Planting trees will also help in cleaning our climate and lessening pollution."The prime minister concluded his speech by addressing the Tiger Force volunteers. "You are our future. The work you did today, you did it to improve your own and the country's future." He also lauded them for the role they played in supporting the government's coronavirus response."Today Pakistan is among those few countries that have successfully managed to control the pandemic," he said, adding that the world now recgonises Pakistan's successful strategy.He also urged the nation to refrain from flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs) just because the number of cases was falling. "Wear a mask every time you leave the house," he said, adding that not wearing one would amount to being "ungrateful".He also appealed to Shia Muslims to take precautionary measures during Muharram. "This is a time for precaution. If God has blessed us, then we need to be thankful and wear a mask."In a tweet on Saturday, the premier had asked members of parliament, the chief ministers of all the provinces and volunteers from the Corona Relief Tiger Force to participate in the plantation drive, which is being carried out on Tiger Force Day."The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it," the premier had said.