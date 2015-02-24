What's new

Tree Plantation in Pakistan

Although we Pakistanis plant trees, there is no maintenance. The Germans have been celebrating national festival of trees since 1952. In Israel, the Jewish calendar has set aside the 19th day of January as festival of the trees. In Japan, the national tree festival is celebrated in the first week of April, known as ‘Greening Week’. This programme is undertaken with great zeal. Sweden has already plentiful of forests and the ‘Week of Forest’ is celebrated to remind people of their obligation to the spread of forest. Similarly, India annually celebrates a tree festival called ‘Vana Mahot Sava’ on a very large scale. Although in Pakistan our forest department is doing its best to spread greenery, this dream of a ‘Green Pakistan’ can come true only when all segments of society — NGOs, activists, and the forest department — join hands to make this campaign a success. Japan has 63pc of its area under trees, Sweden 53pc and India 22pc, Pakistan has only five per cent area under forest. The Chinese after suffering greatly on this count started planting trees in 1957. Then ‘Great Green Wall’ which is a huge shelter belt extending over 1.6m hectares serving as a barrier against the Gobi desert. This is an eye-opener for Pakistan.


Pine tree saplings being brought to Islamabad for planting in order to make Islamabad the 'City of Pines'








 
Pakistan makes it to the Guinness World Records by planting 847,275 mangrove saplings in a day


“The Sindh Forest Department has set a Guinness World Record for planting a maximum number of mangroves saplings at Keti Bunder”, informed by Sindh Forest and Wildlife Department here at Keti Bunder.



The announcement was made, shortly after 300 coastal community volunteers had planted 8,47,275 saplings, breaking an earlier record of 6,11,000 saplings planted by India in 2010. While congratulating the nation, he thanked the forest department employees, coastal community volunteers and the coastal experts for their tireless efforts in achieving this goal.

He also informed the media that the Asian Development Bank has announced Rs.5,000 as a special reward for each of the volunteer. ADB has funded a 5-year long Sindh Coastal Community Development Project in the area in partnership with the Sindh Forest Department. A special shield was awarded to Mr. Tahir Qureshi for his exceptional conservation work in the Indus Delta over the last few years.



While congratulating the efforts of the Sindh Forest Department, Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Cheema said that there have been competitions between Pakistan and Indian in sports but a competition in the field of environment is even healthier, as in the end it will only lead to healthy ecology in both the countries.
 
PM Imran to launch country's largest plantation campaign today with a target of 3.5 million saplings

Dawn.com
09 Aug 2020





In a tweet on Saturday, the premier had asked members of parliament, the chief ministers of all the provinces and volunteers from the Corona Relief Tiger Force to participate in the plantation drive. — Dawn

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country's largest tree plantation campaign today (Sunday), with a target of planting 3.5 million saplings across the country, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a tweet on Saturday, the premier had asked members of parliament, the chief ministers of all the provinces and volunteers from the Corona Relief Tiger Force to participate in the plantation drive, which is being carried out on Tiger Force Day.

"The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it," the premier had said


Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdaku also participated in the drive by planting saplings at their respective embassies.


Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said that one million Tiger Force volunteers will plant 3.5 million indigenous fruit and non-fruit tree saplings along with the climate change ministry and provincial forest departments.

He had added that two million saplings will be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.2 million in Punjab, 303,646 in Azad Kashmir, 57,000 in Balochistan and 15,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

There have been 682 events organised across the country. NGOs and international NGOs, educational institutions and local communities will also participate.
 
Punjab CM launches tree plantation drive

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launched the plantation drive in the province by planting a sapling at an artificial forest at Shadman Market in Lahore.




According to Radio Pakistan, the chief minister said that the PTI government was committed to completing the target of planting ten billion trees in the country by 2023.

He said that Pakistan is facing the challenge of climate change as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, timely steps are needed to provide a healthy environment to the people, the report quoted him as saying.

He added that the provincial government had organised 520 ceremonies in different cities and towns to mark Tiger Force Day.


Plantation drive launched in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also inaugurated the campaign in the province by planting a sapling in Peshawar.




Speaking on the occasion, he said that the target was to plant two million trees in the province. He added that participating in the campaign was not new for the people of the province. "In the past five years, we have planted 1.2 billion saplings," he said.

However, the plantation drive did not go quite as smoothly in Khyber district's Bara tehsil where citizens staged a protest.

After the district administration inaugurated the campaign, local elders gathered at the site and said that the drive had been launched on their land, claiming that the government wished to deprive them of their land.

They attacked district administration officials, Tiger Force volunteers and uprooted saplings. The KP chief minister also took notice of the incident.

Speaking to Dawn.com, a district administration official said that there was a dispute between two powerful tribes over the ownership of the land. "One of the parties was present when the campaign was inaugurated, while the other was unaware about the drive and uprooted the saplings," he said.


Opposition invited to participate

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had also urged opposition parties to express solidarity and plant trees with the Tiger Force.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, he had particularly invited opposition parties leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Murad Ali Shah, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal to join hands with the government and plant saplings.

He had said the Tiger Force would create history by planting two million trees in a day and added that some 350,000 Tiger Force youth had performed duties during the coronavirus pandemic.
 
'This is just the beginning': PM Imran launches country's largest plantation campaign on Tiger Force Day

Dawn.com
09 Aug 2020







Prime Minister Imran Khan plants a sapling during a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV


Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the country's largest tree plantation campaign on Sunday with the aim of planting 3.5 million saplings in the country in a single day.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier began his address by thanking all those who had participated in today's campaign.


He stated that Pakistan was among the top ten countries most affected by climate change. "Our wheat production has fallen over the past two years due to climate change and unprecedented rainfall."

"If we keep continuing on this path, then some of the areas will become deserts," he said, adding, "It is our responsibility to make the country green for future generations," he said.

"The 3.5 million saplings that we have planted today is just the start. This is a constant, ongoing battle, [but] we are not doing this for us. We are doing it for the coming generations," he said. "This is just the beginning. This is a long battle, but thankfully we have started the process," he said, vowing that trees would be planted in "empty spaces" in cities.

The premier also urged women to participate. "The women have to participate the most," he said.

He added that in addition to making the country green, the nation also had to focus on cleaning the country's rivers.




"So first we have to make the country green by planting trees, but simultaneously we also have to focus on cleanliness and make our rivers clean once again. Planting trees will also help in cleaning our climate and lessening pollution."

The prime minister concluded his speech by addressing the Tiger Force volunteers. "You are our future. The work you did today, you did it to improve your own and the country's future." He also lauded them for the role they played in supporting the government's coronavirus response.

"Today Pakistan is among those few countries that have successfully managed to control the pandemic," he said, adding that the world now recgonises Pakistan's successful strategy.

He also urged the nation to refrain from flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs) just because the number of cases was falling. "Wear a mask every time you leave the house," he said, adding that not wearing one would amount to being "ungrateful".

He also appealed to Shia Muslims to take precautionary measures during Muharram. "This is a time for precaution. If God has blessed us, then we need to be thankful and wear a mask."

In a tweet on Saturday, the premier had asked members of parliament, the chief ministers of all the provinces and volunteers from the Corona Relief Tiger Force to participate in the plantation drive, which is being carried out on Tiger Force Day.

"The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it," the premier had said.
 
KP

Handout, 9 August 2020
Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has strictly warned that illegal harvesting of trees will not be tolerated in any case and Timber Ma Fia will be punished according to the law so that he can be punished. Become a lesson to others and the relevant departments will be held responsible for which the full support of the Awami members of the AWA has been given to AWA.


 
