"He said politicians have been more likely to seek out gurus for votes than to try to regulate their communities: “They see [the gurus] have a large number of follows who can be constituencies"



Similar to wadera issue on our side but here the misery is also self inflicted when parents decide to,give their daughters in others hands. Always raise ur kids urself specially daughters.



Also OP u have started to seem like a sadist some very disturbing news get posted by u

Click to expand...