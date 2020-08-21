/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

Treasure found in sealed chamber of Multan court compound

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Morpheus, Aug 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM #1
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,589
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,018 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Treasure found in sealed chamber of Multan court compound
    Web Desk On Aug 21, 2020 Last updated Aug 21, 2020
    MULTAN: A closed chamber of the court compound in Multan reportedly keeping a secret treasure including gold coins and precious antique items, quoting sources ARY News reported on Friday.

    According to sources, the treasure was found when workers were excavating the compound for construction of the new court building.

    The administration was trying to keep a lid of secrecy over the report about the treasure hidden in the ancient chamber.

    The room in the court compound said to be closed for last 80 years.

    According to sources, the treasure included gold coins, large quantity of gold and antique arms from the British colonial period.

    “A committee including representatives of different government departments will oversee the matter to recover the treasure,” sources said.

    “The committee will supervise the excavation and monitor the items of the purported treasure found in the chamber,” according to sources.

    Multan has been an ancient city, among some of the oldest towns in South Asia, and having several earlier stories of ancients treasures hidden at some secret place.

    According to a local myth, after the conquest of Multan, Arabs found a treasure of 330 chests of treasure containing 13300 maunds gold hidden beneath a fountain, which was buried by the local ruler.

    https://arynews.tv/en/multan-court-compound-treasure/
    ----------
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 21, 2020 at 10:23 PM #2
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    174
    Joined:
    Aug 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 133 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Can the British stake a claim in this treasure?
     
  3. Aug 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM #3
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,757
    Joined:
    May 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 23,752 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Treasures keep rising up from the Earth for both Pakistan and Turkey. Alhamdililah.
     
  4. Aug 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM #4
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,396
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 70,577 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Good thing is pee pee pee is not ruling Pakistan

    Or else this treasure would have ended in personal accounts of zardari and co
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 19 (Users: 3, Guests: 16)
  1. Ghost 125