Treason. Zardari asked me to roll back JF 17. Retired Air Marshall Shahid Latif.

Patriot forever
FULL MEMBER
- Jun 2, 2020
- 1,230
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Treason. First it was Nawaz Sharif who was kept unaware of nuclear program because of lack of trust.
Zardari is not a traitor he is a giver! he allows Military inc to expand its real estate wing in sindh and for that he has immunity!
Treason. First it was Nawaz Sharif who was kept unaware of nuclear program because of lack of trust.
It were Americans who were asking to roll back JF-17 program from mouth of zardari, I believe.
Treason. First it was Nawaz Sharif who was kept unaware of nuclear program because of lack of trust.
Wouldnt be easier for military to just take over the country and do what ever they want instead of depending on zardari type?Zardari is not a traitor he is a giver! he allows Military inc to expand its real estate wing in sindh and for that he has immunity!
ohh how useless 22 caror awaam is and how loyal and faithful zardaris partners are!!! why dont they eliminate everyoje and just leave their bastards alive and buy all the fancy weapons! how about that!Wouldnt be easier for military to just take over the country and do what ever they want instead of depending on zardari type?
If pakistani useless awam like u had done something for economy then military would not be investing in realestate to run it budget so they can in return protect useless awam like you from getting their *** spanked by your daddy modi
Good ideaohh how useless 22 caror awaam is and how loyal and faithful zardaris partners are!!! why dont they eliminate everyoje and just leave their bastards alive and buy all the fancy weapons! how about that!
but the sad part is wardi boys are not even loyal to boot lickers tum bhi ragray jao gey awaam keh sath!Good idea
Its better to be boot licker then be modi cockpit worshiper like u types.but the sad part is wardi boys are not even loyal to boot lickers tum bhi ragray jao gey awaam keh sath!
haha thankyou for the label!Its better to be boot licker then be modi cockpit worshiper like u types.