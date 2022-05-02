What's new

Treason charges pressed against so-called “governor” of Kherson region, appointed by Russians

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,958
-48
10,247
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.ukrinform.net

Treason charges pressed against so-called “governor” of Kherson region, appointed by Russians

Ukrainian law enforcers have pressed high treason charges against the so-called "governor" of Kherson region, promoted to the post by the Russian occupation forces. — Ukrinform.
www.ukrinform.net www.ukrinform.net

Ukrainian law enforcers have pressed high treason charges against the so-called "governor" of Kherson region, promoted to the post by the Russian occupation forces.

That’s according to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.
The inquiry has found that a deputy of the City Council, amid the occupation of Kherson region by Russian servicemen, chose to side with the enemy. In March 2022, he participated in a meeting of the pseudo-body entitled "Committee for the Salvation of Kherson For Peace and Order," set up to support Russian occupation of the region.
Then the suspect agreed to take up the position of the so-called "governor of Kherson region."

The pre-trial investigation is run by the SBU security service.
As Ukrinform reported, it was Volodymyr Saldo, the former mayor of Kherson and former MP with the Party of Regions, whom the occupiers appointed “head of the Kherson regional state administration.”




@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Ukraine will never have Kherson back
Replies
0
Views
125
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Piotr
Zelensky’s Secret CIA-Nazi Ukrainian Government
2
Replies
17
Views
459
jamahir
jamahir
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has joined NATO - major blow to Russia
Replies
8
Views
388
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT - Insightsful interview
Replies
0
Views
250
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
F-22Raptor
U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
2
Replies
29
Views
684
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom