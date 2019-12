Today President Retd. Generaal Pervaiz Musharaf handed death sentence by a special court formed for his trial under article 6 of the Pakistani constitution.



Lets have a look at the article 6 of Pakistani constitution to understand the law and charges of treason brought against President Musharaf by Nawaz government.





Article 6. High treason



6. High treason.—1[(1) Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.]



(2) Any person aiding or abetting 2[or collaborating] the acts mentioned in clause (1) shall likewise be guilty of high treason.



3[(2A) An act of high treason mentioned in clause (1) or clause (2) shall not be validated by any court including the Supreme Court and a High Court.]



(3) 4[Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] shall by law provide for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.



Footnotes for Article 6 of Pakistani constitution.



Footnotes:



1. Section 4(i) of the Constitution (Eighteenth Amendment) Act, 2010 (10 of 2010), substituted the said clause, in its present form, (w.e.f. April 19, 2010), in place of the clause (1) of Art. 6, as adopted in 1973, that read :



(1) Any person who abrogates or attempts or conspires to abrogate, subverts or attempts or conspires to subvert the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.



2. Section 4(ii) of the Constitution (Eighteenth Amendment) Act, 2010 (10 of 2010), inserted the said word after the word “abetting” in clause (2) of Art. 6, (w.e.f. April 19, 2010).



3. Section 4(iii) of the Constitution (Eighteenth Amendment) Act, 2010 (10 of 2010), inserted a new clause (2A), in its present form, after clause (2) of Art. 6, (w.e.f. April 19, 2010).



4. See Footnote 2 on page 4.





President Musharaf was charged for his action of 3rd of November 2007 for declaring the emergency and not for his action of coup d'etat on 14 October 1999.



It is a very deep conspiracy, which needed to be exposed. To understand the conspiracy, you have to understand first why Musharaf was not charged for his coup d'etat in October 1999!



The simple answer is that his actions of October 1999 were subsequently approved by the supreme court of Pakistan, by no other than CJ Iftikhar Chaudhary.



If Musharaf had to be tried for his coup, all others who later given seal of approval to his action, would have fall under section 2 of the article 6 of Pakistan's constitution.



Please remember, the feud started with Musharaf getting rid of CJ Iftikhar Chaudry. Nawaz and also General Kiyani then helped CJ to regain his post at the expense of Musharaf.

Thus, it would have been counter productive and against the interests of Nawaz and his government to charge Musharaf for October 1999 coup d'etat.

