Travel to China: Bangladesh not among 20 countries requiring Chinese vaccine

Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan
  • Published at 09:53 pm March 17th, 2021
China airport


Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country will open visa application to select people who have taken a China-made jab AFP

Bangladesh has not yet received any communication in this regard from China, a senior official says Bangladesh is not among the 20 countries whose citizens will require to get vaccinated with Made-in-China vaccines to travel the world's most populated country.

China announced the new regulation on Monday, which will impact prospective visitors from 20 countries, including India.

Also Read - China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese jab

"As far as I know, Bangladesh is not one of the countries for which the new regulation will apply," a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who cannot be named as he is not authorized to speak to media, told Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday night.
"We haven't received anything from the Chinese government. If there was any change, we would have been notified," he added.

"Currently, there is no direct flight between the two countries. If Bangladeshis want to visit China by special flights or via other countries, the passengers have to produce Covid-19 negative certificates and they will have to be quarantined for 14 days," he added.

Despite repeated attempts, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka could not be reached for comments.

www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh has not yet received any communication in this regard from China, a senior official says
chinese will be banned from west for coming without western vaxine .
 
