Travel to China: Bangladesh not among 20 countries requiring Chinese vaccine

Published at 09:53 pm March 17th, 2021

Travel to China: Bangladesh not among 20 countries requiring Chinese vaccine Bangladesh has not yet received any communication in this regard from China, a senior official says

Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country will open visa application to select people who have taken a China-made jab AFPAlso Read - China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese jab "As far as I know, Bangladesh is not one of the countries for which the new regulation will apply," a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who cannot be named as he is not authorized to speak to media, told Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday night."We haven't received anything from the Chinese government. If there was any change, we would have been notified," he added."Currently, there is no direct flight between the two countries. If Bangladeshis want to visit China by special flights or via other countries, the passengers have to produce Covid-19 negative certificates and they will have to be quarantined for 14 days," he added.Despite repeated attempts, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka could not be reached for comments.