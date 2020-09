This is the different between China and US. US invented drone, UAV. but guess what, those technologies stay in military. No civilian application at all. That's why, when the UAV tech came to China, it became wide spread. People can enjoy drones with DJI, flying taxi with Ehang, etc. Something that still not appeared in USA in general public.



Robot is the same. US have invented robots from more than 1 decade ago, but they focus more on military use rather than civilian application. It is China who use robot tech to use for public use. Like using robot to help in the hospitals.