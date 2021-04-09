What's new

Travel Advice: Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Hello

So I am travelling to Dubai today and I need couple of suggestions before I leave

I did go to Dubai back in 2018 and already visited Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Desert Safari, Marina (boat experience with food), Aquaventure Water Park, Ski Dubai, iFly, Food experiences in tourist friendly places such as Rainforest in Dubai mall, Al Rehab Restaurant at Mall of the Emirates etc. Now here comes the question

1) I don't remember fully but I think it was very easy to use my Debit card in Dubai for most transactions so do you think if we travel cashless can I withdraw some cash at Dubai Airport and pay elsewhere by Debit card just like in Europe?

2) For 1X day we want to travel to Abu Dhabi to visit Grand Mosque, Louvre and if the time is left then Ferrari world or else we can skip it... What is the best mode of transportation? I have not been able to find a good answer of that

3) Do you recommend any other attractions in Dubai? I think we will probably visit Wild Wadi, Miracle Garden, Global Village and Palm View... Do you think its worth paying for this when you are carrying 2 year old with you? Or do you recommend any alternative attraction?

4) Can you suggest any good locations for shopping as Dubai Mall and other famous shopping centres are usually very expensive and limits buying options?

Thank you
 
1) using credit cards is easy and perhaps easier in Dubai than many european countries. So do not worry about this. A bit of cash , say , 300 - 400 US$ is always a good idea for whatever might pop up last minute

2) Abu Dhabi has changed. So much to see and do. It has its own thing going for it but its really enjoyable and the weather is great now. i would suggest two days. day 1 at the louvre and grand mosque and for day 2 i would spend it at ferrari world and warner brothers theme park

3) those places are nice and suitable for a 2 year old. But you MMMMMUUUUUSSSSSSTTTTTT go to EXPO !!!!!!!!!!!!! you will regret not going. It will take you 20 visits to see it all so i would say visit (UAE , SAUDI, OMAN , GERMANY , HOLLAND , SINGAPORE , BUILDING ALEF) and the waterfall mountains , your 2 year old will love it.

4) what are you looking to buy ? stay clear from the mega malls. Of course prices are a rip off
 
1) using credit cards is easy and perhaps easier in Dubai than many european countries. So do not worry about this. A bit of cash , say , 300 - 400 US$ is always a good idea for whatever might pop up last minute

2) Abu Dhabi has changed. So much to see and do. It has its own thing going for it but its really enjoyable and the weather is great now. i would suggest two days. day 1 at the louvre and grand mosque and for day 2 i would spend it at ferrari world and warner brothers theme park

3) those places are nice and suitable for a 2 year old. But you MMMMMUUUUUSSSSSSTTTTTT go to EXPO !!!!!!!!!!!!! you will regret not going. It will take you 20 visits to see it all so i would say visit (UAE , SAUDI, OMAN , GERMANY , HOLLAND , SINGAPORE , BUILDING ALEF) and the waterfall mountains , your 2 year old will love it.

4) what are you looking to buy ? stay clear from the mega malls. Of course prices are a rip off
I would love to spend more time in Abu Dhabi but in this trip it’s getting difficult to squeeze in 1 day as I had missed Abu Dhabi in my last trip aap due to lack of time

I am visiting their only for 4 days followed by Flight to Madinah and back home from Jeddah

seems like Expo 2020 is must visit so yeah I will definitely try my best to visit it

Any suggestion of travelling easily from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back in a day trip?

I am carrying only 500 AED in cash and can withdraw more from the atm in hope that I will be able to use my card freely
 
I would love to spend more time in Abu Dhabi but in this trip it’s getting difficult to squeeze in 1 day as I had missed Abu Dhabi in my last trip aap due to lack of time

I am visiting their only for 4 days followed by Flight to Madinah and back home from Jeddah

seems like Expo 2020 is must visit so yeah I will definitely try my best to visit it

Any suggestion of travelling easily from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back in a day trip?

I am carrying only 500 AED in cash and can withdraw more from the atm in hope that I will be able to use my card freely
Since you have a child with you , i would simply rent a car and make sure they provide the baby car seat. go for the well known car rental companies. The drive from Dubai to the grand mosque and ferrari world is not long at all. About 1 hour and 20 minutes , maybe more if you are a "safe" driver :D and these places are near the Abu Dhabi - Dubai border , so it should be a smooth ride inshallah

500 AED in cash is more than enough inshallah.
 
Since you have a child with you , i would simply rent a car and make sure they provide the baby car seat. go for the well known car rental companies. The drive from Dubai to the grand mosque and ferrari world is not long at all. About 1 hour and 20 minutes , maybe more if you are a "safe" driver :D and these places are near the Abu Dhabi - Dubai border , so it should be a smooth ride inshallah

500 AED in cash is more than enough inshallah.
Would you believe it’s my third day in Dubai and I haven’t spent 300AED from the cash. The hotel accommodation was prepaid and even a corner shop accepted the card. It’s been so convenient using the debit card so far and of course I can withdraw from any ATM if I want to. The only cash I have spent so far is where I just decided to pay in cash…

well the plan for Abu Dhabi is skipped for next time once again as I have a baby with me and we have lots to see in Dubai so hopefully next time wil land in Abu Dhabi directly
 
Would you believe it’s my third day in Dubai and I haven’t spent 300AED from the cash. The hotel accommodation was prepaid and even a corner shop accepted the card. It’s been so convenient using the debit card so far and of course I can withdraw from any ATM if I want to. The only cash I have spent so far is where I just decided to pay in cash…

well the plan for Abu Dhabi is skipped for next time once again as I have a baby with me and we have lots to see in Dubai so hopefully next time wil land in Abu Dhabi directly
May Allah keep your young family safe :) inshallah next time
 
