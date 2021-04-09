Travel Advice: Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Hello



So I am travelling to Dubai today and I need couple of suggestions before I leave



I did go to Dubai back in 2018 and already visited Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Desert Safari, Marina (boat experience with food), Aquaventure Water Park, Ski Dubai, iFly, Food experiences in tourist friendly places such as Rainforest in Dubai mall, Al Rehab Restaurant at Mall of the Emirates etc. Now here comes the question



1) I don't remember fully but I think it was very easy to use my Debit card in Dubai for most transactions so do you think if we travel cashless can I withdraw some cash at Dubai Airport and pay elsewhere by Debit card just like in Europe?



2) For 1X day we want to travel to Abu Dhabi to visit Grand Mosque, Louvre and if the time is left then Ferrari world or else we can skip it... What is the best mode of transportation? I have not been able to find a good answer of that



3) Do you recommend any other attractions in Dubai? I think we will probably visit Wild Wadi, Miracle Garden, Global Village and Palm View... Do you think its worth paying for this when you are carrying 2 year old with you? Or do you recommend any alternative attraction?



4) Can you suggest any good locations for shopping as Dubai Mall and other famous shopping centres are usually very expensive and limits buying options?



Thank you